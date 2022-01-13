Roddy Ricch No Longer Performing on SNL After COVID Exposure, Bleachers Tapped as Musical Guest

"Due to recent Covid exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won't be able to perform on SNL this weekend," Roddy Ricch announced Instagram

Roddy Ricch will no longer perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend after being exposed to COVID-19.

The rapper, 23, has pulled out of the Jan. 15 episode of the show and will be replaced by Bleachers, Deadline reports.

Ricch announced the news on his Instagram Story Wednesday, sharing that there was exposure among his team.

"Due to recent Covid exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won't be able to perform on SNL this weekend," he wrote. "I'm working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though."

Ricch was first announced as musical guest earlier this month, and was set to perform on the first episode of 2022, set to be hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose.

SNL revealed on Twitter Wednesday that Bleachers, an indie-pop project by Jack Antonoff, will be performing on Saturday in Ricch's place. Bleachers re-tweeted SNL's note, writing "the hardest attempt to date of taking the sadness out of saturday night," adding, "bleachers are the first musical guest of 2022 on @nbcsnl!"

SNL closed out 2021 with a quieter final show of the year amid the spread of the omicron variant. As COVID-19 cases surged in New York City, where the show is filmed, SNL slimmed down their Dec. 18 show with a limited cast and crew, as Paul Rudd celebrated his fifth time presenting

Charli XCX, who was set to perform on Rudd's episode as the musical guest, had to cancel her set altogether. The singer, 29, was scheduled to perform her single "New Shapes" with Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, but her appearance was called off within hours of the episode's start time.

"Hi everyone, due to the limited crew at tonight's taping of SNL my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead," Charli XCX wrote on Twitter at the time.

She added, "I am devastated and heartbroken. Myself, Caroline, Christine and all our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the SNL team to bring the most amazing musical performance to life."

Saturday Night Live airs weekly on NBC.