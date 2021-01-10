Rod Stewart Throwback Photos in Honor of His Birthday
The beloved rocker and father of eight turns 76 on Jan. 10
Rod Stewart performs in Newcastle, England, in the mid-1970s as part of the group Faces.
In plaid at The Music for UNICEF Concert: A Gift of Song in N.Y.C. in January 1979.
Performing shirtless in Chicago in May 1979.
With his feet up at home in England in 1971.
On the "Cruel But Fair" tour stop in Los Angeles in 1981.
Fluffing his trademark locks in Windsor in 1973.
Live at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo in May 1981.
At sea in N.Y.C., May 1975.
Hanging out in Germany in an undated photo.
Performing outside of Chicago in 1984.
Hitting the stage in a magenta suit in New York City, 1984.
In an undated studio portrait.
In red leather and blue jeans for a photo session in Italy in 1988.
A 1983 portrait taken in Los Angeles.
Stewart wears a polka dot scarf for an undated photo shoot.
In tight slacks and a cut-off shirt for a '70s-era shot.
Stewart taking a break during rehearsals for his 1980 European tour.
A star in stripes, 1973.
The king on his throne, September 1973.
Sitting for a portrait in 1974 in London.
All dressed up in The Netherlands on New Year's Day, 1975.
At a press call for Faces in the early 1970s.
Before debuting his signature coif, in an undated portrait.
In Amsterdam to promote his Atlantic Crossing album in 1976.
Performing in England with Faces in the mid-1970s.