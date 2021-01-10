Rod Stewart Throwback Photos in Honor of His Birthday

The beloved rocker and father of eight turns 76 on Jan. 10

January 10, 2021 08:00 AM

1 of 25

Credit: Ian Dickson/Redferns

Rod Stewart performs in Newcastle, England, in the mid-1970s as part of the group Faces. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

In plaid at The Music for UNICEF Concert: A Gift of Song in N.Y.C. in January 1979.

3 of 25

Credit: Paul Natkin/Getty

Performing shirtless in Chicago in May 1979.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

Credit: Victor Blackman/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty

With his feet up at home in England in 1971.

Advertisement

5 of 25

Credit: George Rose/Getty

On the "Cruel But Fair" tour stop in Los Angeles in 1981. 

6 of 25

Credit: Arthur Sidey/Mirrorpix/Getty

Fluffing his trademark locks in Windsor in 1973.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

Credit: Koh Hasebe/Shinko/ Getty

Live at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo in May 1981.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

At sea in N.Y.C., May 1975.

Advertisement

9 of 25

Credit: Peter Timmullstein bild via Getty

Hanging out in Germany in an undated photo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

Credit: Paul Natkin/Getty

Performing outside of Chicago in 1984.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

Credit: Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty

Hitting the stage in a magenta suit in New York City, 1984.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

Credit: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

In an undated studio portrait. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

Credit: Angelo Deligio/Mondadori via Getty

In red leather and blue jeans for a photo session in Italy in 1988.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

Credit: Chris Walter/WireImage

A 1983 portrait taken in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

Credit: RB/Redferns

Stewart wears a polka dot scarf for an undated photo shoot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

Credit: kpa/United Archives via Getty

In tight slacks and a cut-off shirt for a '70s-era shot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

Credit: Gavin Kent/Mirrorpix/Getty

Stewart taking a break during rehearsals for his 1980 European tour.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

A star in stripes, 1973.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

Credit: Roy Jones/Evening Standard/Getty

The king on his throne, September 1973.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

Sitting for a portrait in 1974 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

Credit: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

All dressed up in The Netherlands on New Year's Day, 1975.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

Credit: Dick Barnatt/Redferns

At a press call for Faces in the early 1970s.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

Credit: Gems/Redferns

Before debuting his signature coif, in an undated portrait.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

Credit: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

In Amsterdam to promote his Atlantic Crossing album in 1976.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 25

Credit: Fin Costello/Redferns

Performing in England with Faces in the mid-1970s.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next