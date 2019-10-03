Rod Stewart Makes Surprise Appearance at a Las Vegas Wedding and Serenades the Couple

Iconic singer Rod Stewart stepped in to help throw the wedding of a lifetime for a couple whose original plans were ruined after British airline Thomas Cook abruptly shut down.

Just days before Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison were set to tie the knot at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the couple — along with their 14 guests — was left stranded in Liverpool, England after Thomas Cook ceased operating all of its flights.

With the help of Delta Air Lines and Caesars Palace, they were able to take a flight to Las Vegas on Sunday and were welcomed to the city with upgraded luxury accommodations at the famed hotel and casino.

On Wednesday, Cook and Aitchison exchanged vows at the Palace’s Venus Garden Chapel in front of their friends and family. Just as the ceremony ended, Stewart — who is currently performing his “Rod Stewart: The Hits” residency at the Colosseum — and a trio of string musicians surprised the couple and their guests with an acoustic serenade version of “Have I Told You Lately.”

Image zoom Andrew Aitchison, Sharon Cook and Rod Stewart Denise Truscello

Image zoom Andrew Aitchison, Sharon Cook and Rod Stewart Denise Truscello

Image zoom Andrew Aitchison, Sharon Cook and Rod Stewart Denise Truscello

The famed musician — who was knighted for his services to music and charity in 2016 — recently revealed that he is in “in the clear” from prostate cancer after being diagnosed with the disease and fighting it over a two-year period.

Stewart, 74, was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer in February 2016, during a routine check-up.

“Two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” Stewart told the crowd at a special Prostate Project fundraiser last month, according to the Daily Mirror.

Image zoom Rod Stewart Andrew Chin/Getty

He continued, “No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.”

The Grammy winner also urged men to take preliminary measures and get check-ups to learn more about their health and to recognize possible early signs of the disease.

“Guys, you’ve really got to go to the doctor,” the singer said alongside his wife Penny Lancaster. “If you’re positive, and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face … I’ve worked for two years and I’ve just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me.”