Rod Stewart Says He 'Turned Down' $1 Million to Perform in Qatar amid FIFA World Cup Criticism

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar approaches later this month, Rod Stewart claims he turned down a large paycheck to perform in the nation last year amid criticism regarding human rights in the territory.

"I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago," Stewart, 77, told The Sunday Times in a new interview. "I turned it down. It's not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms."

Qatar has faced controversy as of late for its systemic discrimination against women and the LGBTQ+ community as well as the reported deaths of 37 migrant workers helping to construct the stadiums where the World Cup will be held, per The Guardian.

Stewart's comments arrive shortly after David Beckham was criticized for signing on as an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup by fans as well as U.K. comedian Joe Lycett, who identifies as queer.

David Beckham. Gotham/GC Images

In a viral video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Lycett offered to donate £10,000 to charities supporting the LGBTQ+ community. However, he said that if Beckham goes forward with the partnership, he will shred the money — which he seemingly showed off in the video — during a live stream.

English football manager Gareth Southgate also recently told press that his team will speak out in support of human rights during the games.

"Regarding the LGBT community, we stand for inclusivity and we are very, very strong on that. We think that is important in terms of all our supporters," said Southgate, per NME. "We understand the challenges this tournament brings within that. If it wasn't for the strength of that community, we wouldn't be women's European champions. So it's very, very important to us."

Dua Lipa. Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Following a series of rumors that Dua Lipa would perform at this year's World Cup, the "Levitating" musician took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to set the record straight.

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform," wrote Lipa, 27. "I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

Dua Lipa/Instagram

In a recent interview with CNN, Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said the 2022 World Cup is set to "be an inclusive, safe tournament" and said "everyone is welcome, regardless of race, background, religion, gender, orientation or nationality."

The only confirmed performer for the sporting event is Jung Kook of BTS, who also created a song for its soundtrack.

Nicki Minaj also recently teased a song for the World Cup soundtrack alongside fellow artists Maluma and Myriam Fares.