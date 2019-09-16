Rod Stewart Reveals He Had Prostate Cancer But Is Now in Remission: ‘I’m in the Clear’

Iconic singer Rod Stewart has revealed that he is in “in the clear” from prostate cancer after being diagnosed with the disease and fighting it over a two-year period.

Stewart, 74, was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer in February 2016, during a routine check-up.

The singer — who was knighted for his services to music and charity in 2016 — revealed the news at a special Prostate Project fundraiser alongside former Faces bandmates Ronnie Wood and Kenny Jones.

“Two years ago I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer,” Stewart told the crowd of 500 at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England over the weekend, according to the Daily Mirror.

He continued, “No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.”

Now the Grammy Award-winner is helping to raise awareness about prostate cancer and is urging men everywhere to take preliminary measures and get simple check-ups to know more about the state of their health in order to prepare for or know early on about any possible signs of disease.

“Guys, you’ve really got to go to the doctor,” the famed singer said alongside his wife, Penny, 48. “If you’re positive, and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face … I’ve worked for two years and I’ve just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me.”

Following Stewart’s words, Wood, who has faced lung cancer, quipped, “Someone up there likes us, Rod.”

The singer has reportedly been in remission since July.