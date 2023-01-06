Rod Stewart Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bob: 'Two of My Best Mates Gone Within Just a Few Months'

The legendary musician opened up on Instagram about saying "farewell" to his second brother in the span of two months

By
Published on January 6, 2023 01:35 PM
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rod Stewart is remembering his brother Bob — who died in late November just two months after their eldest brother Don.

On Friday, the "Sailing" singer, 77, shared an image of what appeared to be his brother's funeral program following a service at Islington Burial Chapel in London.

"I said Farewell to my Brother Bob today, with his coffin draped in a Rangers flag (life long Glasgow Rangers fan)," Stewart wrote. "We loved our game days up in Scotland together 💙💚"

The image Rod posted featured his older sibling wearing a Scottish Veteran Harriers Club jacket decorated with memorabilia, with "in loving memory of Robert Stewart" written over it. Bob, who was 87 at the time of his death on Nov. 30, wasn't just the second brother of the singer's to die last year — but his second "best mate" along with Don.

"Now he joins Brother Don, rest in peace boys," Rod shared at the end of his post. "Two of my best mates gone within just a few months."

Rod previously announced his brother's death just over a month ago, when he shared on Instagram that Bob had joined Don "on the great football pitch in the sky" and called both men "irreplaceable buddies." Rod is the youngest of five siblings and has two living sisters, Peggy and Mary, per the Los Angeles Times.

Rod Stewart performs during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty

During Mary's 90th birthday party back in 2019, the musician saluted his siblings for helping to raise him, per The Sun.

"I've got to tell you, these guys were instrumental in supporting me, helping me get into music and just being there for me," Stewart said. "Whether it was football or washing my dirty underpants, I can't speak highly enough about these guys," he said, adding that they have been "effing brilliant throughout my life."

"We've had our arguments haven't we, Don? The odd punch-up now and again but I love you, and I love you, Mary."

Rod has his family to support him during this difficult time, with eight children himself, as Ruby, 35, commented a dove emoji on his photo. "Rest in peace Uncle Bob," she wrote, sharing the image on her Instagram Story.

