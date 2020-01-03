Rod Stewart and Son Sean Ordered to Appear in Palm Beach Court After Altercation on New Year's Eve

According to a probable cause affidavit, the argument escalated after the two were denied access to a private event

By Helen Murphy, Jodi Guglielmi, Joelle Goldstein, Linda Marx and Sarah Michaud
January 03, 2020 05:15 PM

Rod Stewart and his eldest son, Sean, were allegedly involved in an altercation in Palm Beach, Florida, on New Year’s Eve.

The father and son are accused by police in Palm Beach of simple battery, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE. They were ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on Feb. 5, according to the affidavit.

According to the police report, the two — who were with a group of people — became “agitated” after being denied access to a private event being held at The Breakers, a resort in Palm Beach. The event was being held in “a children’s area” of the resort, according to the affidavit.

“The group began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow … instructions to leave,” the affidavit stated.

Rod Stewart and Sean Stewart in 2015
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The argument escalated and the report alleges Sean, 39, “shoved” what is believed to have been an event security guard, with Rod following with a punch shortly thereafter that struck the guard in the “left ribcage area.”

The report stated that the British musician, 74, then apologized for his actions.

“It was a brief misunderstanding and neither Rod nor Sean were detained,” a source familiar with the situation told PEOPLE. “Apologies were exchanged and there were no injuries.”

A rep for Rod Stewart had no comment.

“They were being loud and disruptive all night,” a second source told PEOPLE of the incident. “It was like a frat party.”

When contacted for comment, the resort told PEOPLE, “The Breakers Palm Beach has no information to share.”

Rod shares Sean, one of his eight children, with his ex-wife Alana Stewart. The couple split in 1984.

The Grammy winner is now married to Penny Lancaster.

