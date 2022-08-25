Rod Stewart Mimics Elton John in Colorful Jacket and Sequin Glasses: 'Still Love You, Elt'

Rod Stewart is showing off his best Elton John impression.

The "Maggie May" singer mimicked the legendary songwriter's unique sense of fashion at a recent concert by wearing a bright blazer with a purple and pink floral print over a white dress shirt.

Stewart, 77, then sat on a bench and played air piano while sticking his teeth out from his mouth.

The "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" singer also sported a pair of round-framed sequin sunglasses to honor the style that John, 75, has famously worn throughout the years.

"Still love you, Elt," Stewart captioned an Instagram post Wednesday showing the moment he adopted the guise of the "Rocket Man."

Stewart and John have known each other for decades but have faced various ups and downs in their years-long relationship.

Back in 2018, Stewart upset John during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he said that the star's planned farewell tour was "money grabbing." He also called it "dishonest" and "not rock and roll."

In response, John wrote in his 2019 autobiography Me that he wouldn't take lessons in "rock and roll from someone who'd spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.' "

In a 2021 interview with the PA news agency, Stewart revealed that he and John still weren't fully back on the best of terms, per The Huffington Post.

When asked if he and his fellow artist would ever collaborate together, Stewart said, "No chance. Scotland have got more chance of winning the (soccer) World Cup than that ever happening."

"We don't talk at all now," he continued. "If we talk, we do it through the press."

"I will say something and the press will pick up on it. He will say something and the press will pick up on it," Stewart added. "I don't even think I have got his mobile number anymore."

Explaining that their up and down relationship "went on for years and years and years," Stewart noted, "I think we still adore each other."

"I think we have just grown apart like lovers do sometimes."