Rod Stewart Mimics Elton John in Colorful Jacket and Sequin Glasses: 'Still Love You, Elt'

Rod Stewart and Elton John have faced various ups and downs in their decades-long relationship

By
Published on August 25, 2022 09:55 AM
rod stewart, elton john
Photo: Dave Benett/Getty; JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty

Rod Stewart is showing off his best Elton John impression.

The "Maggie May" singer mimicked the legendary songwriter's unique sense of fashion at a recent concert by wearing a bright blazer with a purple and pink floral print over a white dress shirt.

Stewart, 77, then sat on a bench and played air piano while sticking his teeth out from his mouth.

The "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" singer also sported a pair of round-framed sequin sunglasses to honor the style that John, 75, has famously worn throughout the years.

"Still love you, Elt," Stewart captioned an Instagram post Wednesday showing the moment he adopted the guise of the "Rocket Man."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stewart and John have known each other for decades but have faced various ups and downs in their years-long relationship.

Back in 2018, Stewart upset John during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he said that the star's planned farewell tour was "money grabbing." He also called it "dishonest" and "not rock and roll."

In response, John wrote in his 2019 autobiography Me that he wouldn't take lessons in "rock and roll from someone who'd spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.' "

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In a 2021 interview with the PA news agency, Stewart revealed that he and John still weren't fully back on the best of terms, per The Huffington Post.

When asked if he and his fellow artist would ever collaborate together, Stewart said, "No chance. Scotland have got more chance of winning the (soccer) World Cup than that ever happening."

RELATED VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Says Elton John Calls Him 'Every Single Morning': 'Appreciate Him'

"We don't talk at all now," he continued. "If we talk, we do it through the press."

"I will say something and the press will pick up on it. He will say something and the press will pick up on it," Stewart added. "I don't even think I have got his mobile number anymore."

Explaining that their up and down relationship "went on for years and years and years," Stewart noted, "I think we still adore each other."

"I think we have just grown apart like lovers do sometimes."

Related Articles
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Sara James attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 17 live show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'AGT' 's Sara James Is 'So Grateful' After Simon Cowell Calls Her Performance the 'Best Closure of the Show'
Elton John Is Collaborating with Britney Spears on a New Version of 'Tiny Dancer
Elton John Is Collaborating with Britney Spears on a New Version of 'Tiny Dancer,' Source Confirms
Gene Simmons daughter Sophie engaged
Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Announces Engagement: 'This Is the Time'
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Mourns Death of His Guitarist and 'Dear Friend' Robin Le Mesurier: 'a Rock & Roll Soul'
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami After Festival-Goers Throw Bottles
SPAIN-MUSIC-RESURRECTION
Gene Simmons Says KISS Will Extend the End of the Road Farewell Tour to 'Another 100 Cities Before We Stop'
Elton John
50 Years of 'Rocket Man': Inside the Song That's Sustained Elton John's Stardom for a 'Long, Long Time'
Ed Sheeran Christmas
Elton John and Ed Sheeran Channel' Love Actually' to Announce New Holiday Song 'Merry Christmas'
Wham Perform At Birmingham NEC In 1985
From Wham! to Solo Success: George Michael's Life in Photos
David Furnish, Elton John
Elton John Celebrates 75th Birthday with Sweet Message from Husband David Furnish: 'Glorious, Loving, Kind'
Ed Sheeran, Elton John
Why Ed Sheeran 'Really Wants' Elton John and Dua Lipa's Song to Take His No. 1 Spot on U.K. Chart
Ed Sheeran, Elton John
Ed Sheeran Says He 'Almost Killed' Elton John During Their Christmas Music Video Shoot
justin timberlake
Justin Timberlake Jokingly Apologizes After His Dance Moves Go Viral for All the Wrong Reasons
Ed Sheeran, Elton John
Ed Sheeran Says Elton John Calls Him 'Every Single Morning': 'Appreciate Him'
Rod Stewart Fixes Potholes to Protect His Ferrari
Watch Rod Stewart Take Matters Into His Own Hands and Fix Potholes to Protect His Ferrari
Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour
Elton John Hits Stage for First Time in Nearly 2 Years for Farewell Tour After Pandemic, Hip Surgery Delays