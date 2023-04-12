Rod Stewart Jokes Tourmate Cyndi Lauper Has 'Been Stealing My Hairdo Since 1988': 'Love You Cyn'

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper make a hair-raising pair!

The "Maggie May" singer, who recently wrapped a tour Down Under with Lauper, joked on Instagram about how they've been rocking similarly spiky hairstyles for 35 years now.

Stewart, 78, first shared a photo of him and Lauper on stage together at the 1988 MTV Video Music Awards, with both wearing blonde 'dos. Then, he added a recent photo of the two shot from behind in which their current coifs — his still blond and hers purple — echoed one another.

"Oh no, not again! Cyndi's been stealing my hairdo since 1988! Love you, Cyn!" Stewart — who told PEOPLE last year that he couldn't "even think of" ditching his signature hairstyle — captioned the post.

Stewart and Lauper, 69, wrapped their Australia and New Zealand tour on Sunday, and Stewart celebrated the occasion by getting a Glasgow Celtic tattoo in honor of his favorite soccer team.

"Amazing celebration to end a great Australian/New Zealand tour 🍀," his wife Penny Lancaster wrote on Instagram.

The singer-songwriters recently shared an exclusive backstage photo with PEOPLE while on tour, and Lauper praised their friendship in a statement.

"Rod has always been a true friend and supporter throughout my career. We've shared some incredible moments on and off the stage, from performing at Madison Square Garden to our current tour dates in Australia and New Zealand," she said.

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The "Time After Time" singer and Stewart have now teamed up for three tours together, and this go-round was her first since the pandemic.

"It feels so good to be touring again, and I'm happy to be doing it with Rod and his crew," she said.

The star is currently nominated for a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2023 alongside artists including George Michael, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Kate Bush.

"I'm incredibly grateful and humbled to be nominated," she said. "I've always followed my own path as a musician and to be recognized by the Rock Hall is a dream come true."

"If I'm inducted, I'll savor the moment and celebrate with my friends and family, but then it's back to work! I have a musical to finish and some big plans to tell you more about soon," added Lauper, who's currently working on the music and lyrics for Working Girl the Musical, an adaptation of the 1988 film of the same name.