Rod Stewart, 73, Poses for Rare Family Photo with His 4 Sons, Ages 7 to 38

placeholder
Dave Quinn
October 31, 2018 02:21 PM
Rod Stewart soaked up the sun on Monday, as he enjoyed a beach day with his wife, Penny Lancaster, and his four sons: Alastair, Aiden, Sean, and Liam.

The music legend, 73, shared a rare family photo of the gang to Instagram — snapped while all were smiling together on a California beach.

“Family time down in Malibu,” Lancaster captioned the photo.

Stewart and Lancaster, 47, wed in 2007 and share sons Aiden, 7, and Alastair, 12, together. Sean, 38, is from Stewart’s first marriage to Alana Stewart, while Liam, 24, is his son from his marriage to supermodel Rachel Hunter.

The rocker also has four daughters: Renée, 26 (with Hunter), Ruby, 31 (with model Kelly Emberg), Kimberly, 39 (with Alana Stewart), and Sarah Streeter — who was raised by adoptive parents but reconnected with Stewart late in life. 

Rod Stewart
Andrew Chin/Getty

Stewart’s most recent album, Blood Red Roses, dropped in September.

His Las Vegas residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits, resumes performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 21.

In the meantime, Stewart is recovering from an injury on his right foot, and has been wearing a medical boot.

The many hazards of playing football! ⚽️” he explained on Instagram earlier this month. “The doctor advises rest up! Trying telling this rock star as he hates to let his fans down. Thanks for your support!”

