Rod Stewart Poses with 4 Mothers of 7 of His Children at Daughter Kimberly's Birthday Party

It’s all about family for Rod Stewart.

To celebrate his daughter Kimberly Stewart‘s 40th birthday this week, the legendary British musician, 74, and his wife Penny Lancaster were joined by three of Rod’s exes — Kimberly’s mom Alana Stewart plus Rachel Hunter and Kelly Emberg — for a group photo session.

Emberg (who is mother to Rod’s daughter Ruby, 32) shared multiple images and a video from the fun-filled bash Wednesday on Instagram. Her post included a snap that featured, from left to right, Alana, 74, Penny, 48, Rod, Emberg, 60, and Hunter, 49.

“#happybirthday@thekimberlystewart! Can’t believe you are 40! You looked radiant last night! #birthdaybash. A mother’s reunion!” Emberg captioned her post.

Alana is also mom to Sean Stewart, 38, while Hunter has two children with the “Have I Told You Lately” hitmaker: Liam Stewart, 24, and Renée Stewart, 27. Rod and wife Lancaster share sons Aiden, 8½, and Alastair Wallace, 12. The singer is also dad to Sarah Streeter, who was raised by adoptive parents but reconnected with Rod late in life.

But Kimberly wasn’t the only Stewart celebrating a birthday this week.

Although he doesn’t officially turn 39 until Sept. 1, Sean and mom Alana met up with Lancaster and Rod for “a wonderful early bday lunch,” he captioned an image of the foursome.

“Celebrating Seans birthday in true Stewart fashion 😜 ,” Lancaster wrote alongside the same Instagram photo, which notably featured Rod pulling a hilarious face for the camera.

The birthday outings come almost a year after Rod enjoyed a beach day with Lancaster and all four of his sons, when his wife of over a decade shared a photo of the six on Instagram.

“Family time down in Malibu,” Lancaster captioned the snapshot.

Rod is slated to resume performances of his Las Vegas residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sept. 18.

He will then head to California for two concerts, before returning to Vegas and then crossing the pond to play shows throughout the U.K. in November and December.