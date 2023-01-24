Rod Stewart's Daughter Ruby Stewart Engaged to Jake Kalic: 'My Home Is Wherever You Are'

Ruby Stewart is a bride-to-be!

The singer and model, 35, whose dad is rocker Rod Stewart, announced her engagement to partner Jake Kalic Sunday on Instagram.

"Yes to…Always finding your hand to hold in the middle of the night… to always making a s---ty situation something we can laugh about… to calling me out on my passive-aggressive bulls—.. to knowing how and when to hold me without me even having to ask… to always telling me I'm beautiful even when I'm sick and swollen… to always hearing your tone deaf singing with all your heart… to never being able to dance with you without laughing at you… to always knowing my home is wherever you are…" she captioned a photo of the couple.

Stewart revealed earlier this month that she and her Made In founder fiancé are expecting a baby boy together in April.

"Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…" she wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of an ultrasound. "We can't wait to meet you…"

Ruby also shared a video of the joyous moment she learned she was having a boy — news that was broken by her dad Rod, who read the baby's sex off of a sealed piece of paper.

In the clip, cheers erupted when Rod made the proclamation "It's a boy." Ruby cupped her mouth and laughed, then hugged Kalick. Rod fist-pumped, and shouted "Born a Celtic!" in honor of his favorite soccer team, Glasgow Celtic.

He then began singing, "another winkle in the Stewart family."

Ruby captioned the post, "Hire @sirrodstewart for your gender reveal! He will even write a custom jingle for your unborn child."

Ruby Stewart with Rod Stewart. Ruby Stewart Instagram

Ruby capped off her engagement announcement with a tribute to her future husband.

Ruby Stewart Instagram

"Yes to this life… our love… Because Forever doesn't sound like a long time if it's spent with you…," she shared with an infinity emoji.

Ruby added a "special thanks" for Arrow and Anchor Antiques and Larry at Platt Boutique Jewelry "for creating this timeless and perfect piece," and also thanked photographer Jessica Amerson.

"It was a custom made ring we did in collaboration with her good friend Brooke Baxter of @arrowandanchorantiques," Platt Boutique Jewelry told PEOPLE exclusively. "A vintage emerald-cut diamond of 3.52 carats bezel set in brushed finish 18k gold."

Rod Stewart and family. Ruby Stewart Instagram

Following the news of her baby-on-the-way, Ruby's family congratulated the couple and shared sweet messages.

"So happy for the two of you," wrote Rod.

Stepmom Penny Lancaster weighed in, writing, "Can't wait to meet him." Former stepmother Alana Stewart posted, "How wonderful! So happy for you" while Rachel Hunter, also a former stepmom, wrote, "you are going to be an incredible mum."

"Def has the Stewart nose," joked half-sister Kimberly Stewart, while half-sister Renee added, "Love you guys!"

The same day, posting a holiday family photo, Rod stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, whom he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30, Ruby, 35, Sean, 42, and Kimberly, 43.

Rod first became a grandfather in 2011, when his daughter Kimberly Stewart and actor Benicio Del Toro had their daughter, Delilah, who is now 11.

In 2021, the "Maggie" singer chatted with PEOPLE about how he's learned to adapt his method of parenting to fit each child.

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," explained Rod. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

The artist added: "For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn't do, but he's on top of it. He was like, 'Dad, I've got the Internet. I know everything.'"