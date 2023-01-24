Rod Stewart's Daughter Ruby Stewart Engaged to Jake Kalic: 'My Home Is Wherever You Are'

The singer-songwriter announced earlier this month that she and her partner Jake Kalic are expecting a baby boy due in April

By
Published on January 24, 2023 03:20 PM
Ruby Stewart of The Sisterhood Band attend the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards
Ruby Stewart. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ruby Stewart is a bride-to-be!

The singer and model, 35, whose dad is rocker Rod Stewart, announced her engagement to partner Jake Kalic Sunday on Instagram.

"Yes to…Always finding your hand to hold in the middle of the night… to always making a s---ty situation something we can laugh about… to calling me out on my passive-aggressive bulls—.. to knowing how and when to hold me without me even having to ask… to always telling me I'm beautiful even when I'm sick and swollen… to always hearing your tone deaf singing with all your heart… to never being able to dance with you without laughing at you… to always knowing my home is wherever you are…" she captioned a photo of the couple.

Stewart revealed earlier this month that she and her Made In founder fiancé are expecting a baby boy together in April.

"Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…" she wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of an ultrasound. "We can't wait to meet you…"

Ruby also shared a video of the joyous moment she learned she was having a boy — news that was broken by her dad Rod, who read the baby's sex off of a sealed piece of paper.

In the clip, cheers erupted when Rod made the proclamation "It's a boy." Ruby cupped her mouth and laughed, then hugged Kalick. Rod fist-pumped, and shouted "Born a Celtic!" in honor of his favorite soccer team, Glasgow Celtic.

He then began singing, "another winkle in the Stewart family."

Ruby captioned the post, "Hire @sirrodstewart for your gender reveal! He will even write a custom jingle for your unborn child."

Rod Stewart Announces Second Grandchild at Gender Reveal Party: ‘It’s A Boy!’
Ruby Stewart with Rod Stewart. Ruby Stewart Instagram

Ruby capped off her engagement announcement with a tribute to her future husband.

Rod Stewart's daughter Ruby Stewart is Engaged
Ruby Stewart Instagram

"Yes to this life… our love… Because Forever doesn't sound like a long time if it's spent with you…," she shared with an infinity emoji.

Ruby added a "special thanks" for Arrow and Anchor Antiques and Larry at Platt Boutique Jewelry "for creating this timeless and perfect piece," and also thanked photographer Jessica Amerson.

"It was a custom made ring we did in collaboration with her good friend Brooke Baxter of @arrowandanchorantiques," Platt Boutique Jewelry told PEOPLE exclusively. "A vintage emerald-cut diamond of 3.52 carats bezel set in brushed finish 18k gold."

Rod Stewart Announces Second Grandchild at Gender Reveal Party: ‘It’s A Boy!’
Rod Stewart and family. Ruby Stewart Instagram

Following the news of her baby-on-the-way, Ruby's family congratulated the couple and shared sweet messages.

"So happy for the two of you," wrote Rod.

Stepmom Penny Lancaster weighed in, writing, "Can't wait to meet him." Former stepmother Alana Stewart posted, "How wonderful! So happy for you" while Rachel Hunter, also a former stepmom, wrote, "you are going to be an incredible mum."

"Def has the Stewart nose," joked half-sister Kimberly Stewart, while half-sister Renee added, "Love you guys!"

The same day, posting a holiday family photo, Rod stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, whom he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30, Ruby, 35, Sean, 42, and Kimberly, 43.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rod first became a grandfather in 2011, when his daughter Kimberly Stewart and actor Benicio Del Toro had their daughter, Delilah, who is now 11.

In 2021, the "Maggie" singer chatted with PEOPLE about how he's learned to adapt his method of parenting to fit each child.

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," explained Rod. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

The artist added: "For instance, my 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn't do, but he's on top of it. He was like, 'Dad, I've got the Internet. I know everything.'"

Related Articles
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Has a Second Grandchild on the Way and Helped Announce the Baby's Sex: 'It's a Boy!'
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Eight Children in Family Holiday Photo
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Relationship Timeline
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Alix Klineman expecting baby
Olympic Volleyball Star Alix Klineman Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé: Photos
Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City
Who Is DJ Khaled's Fiancée? All About Nicole Tuck
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bob: 'Two of My Best Mates Gone Within Just a Few Months'
Rod Stewart in the stands with son Aiden during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round second leg match at Celtic Park, Glasgow.
Rod Stewart's Son, 11, Rushed to Hospital After Turning 'Blue' and 'Unconscious' at Soccer Match
Portrait of English guitarist Jeff Beck, United States, circa 1972. (Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)
Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and More Stars React to Guitarist Jeff Beck's Death: He 'Was on Another Planet'
Nikki Reed and actor Ian Somerhalder attend Heifer Internationals 4th Annual Beyond Hunger Gala at the Montage on September 18, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Heifer International works to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Relationship Timeline
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale attend the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale's Relationship Timeline
sara bareilles
Sara Bareilles Reveals She's Engaged to Joe Tippett After 5 Years Together: 'What a Gift You Are'
Rod Stewart Fixes Potholes to Protect His Ferrari
Watch Rod Stewart Take Matters Into His Own Hands and Fix Potholes to Protect His Ferrari
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart attend the Upstart Crow press night at the Gielgud Theatre on February 17, 2020 in London, England
Who Is Rod Stewart's Wife? All About Penny Lancaster
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022