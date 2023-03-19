Rod Stewart Cancels Australia Concert Due to 'Viral Infection': 'I'm Only Human'

"I'm absolutely downhearted," Stewart wrote to his 1.2 million Instagram followers on Saturday

Published on March 19, 2023 08:09 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Rod Stewart attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rod Stewart canceled a stop this weekend on his The Hits tour due to illness.

The Grammy Award winner, 78, broke the news to his 1.2 million Instagram followers on Saturday, explaining he had a "viral infection" that impacted his throat and singing voice ahead of his performance at A Day on the Green, a food, wine and music festival in Victoria, Australia.

"Hello my friends," he started in the statement. "I'm absolutely downhearted that I'm disappointing my fans who bought tickets to A Day On The Green. Late this morning I was advised that I have a viral infection and my throat is too irritated to sing."

"I'm only human and sometimes get sick just like you do. My greatest joy is performing for you, so I'm doing everything I can to get on the mend and back on stage!" added Stewart.

He previously shared a Live Nation announcement that confirmed the cancellation and said Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens had been scheduled to join him onstage. "A further announcement regarding the concert arrangements will be made early next week," it read.

Stewart is scheduled to return to the Day on the Green stage on Sunday as he resumes the Australian leg of his tour before going on to New Zealand next month, followed by stops in Mexico, Las Vegas, Ireland, the U.K., Spain and North America.

The Gasoline Alley artist took his Vegas residency on the road in its 10th year in 2021 after he was in remission from prostate cancer two years prior. He previously went nine months without singing after doctors had to cut through his throat muscles to remove his thyroid cancer in 2000.

"I woke in hospital and the doctor said, 'Don't worry, your voice will be back in six months,'" he recalled to The Telegraph the next year. "Six months came up and no voice. Seven months, no voice. Eight months, no voice. I could talk but not sing."

RELATED VIDEO: Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"It only came back to its former glory about four weeks ago, nine months after the operation. It's not as strong right now, but it will be because I just keep on singing and singing and singing," explained Stewart.

