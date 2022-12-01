Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'

"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday

By
Published on December 1, 2022 01:41 PM
Rod Stewart attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England.
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart.

"It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday.

"I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'" he continued in his tribute, signing off as "Sir Rod Stewart."

Don, Stewart's eldest brother, died in early September, followed by Bob on Wednesday.

"It has been a devastating 48 hours," the Grammy winner wrote on Sept. 9. "We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96."

"How sad… deepest condolences to you all. RIP Bob," fellow Brit Piers Morgan wrote, while David Foster commented, "My sincere condolences SRS."

The British "Maggie May" singer is the youngest of five siblings and has two living sisters, Peggy and Mary, per the L.A. Times.

Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Speaking highly of his siblings in 2019 for Mary's 90th birthday party, the family man — who has eight children himself — said that the older siblings each had a part in raising him, according to The Sun.

"I've got to tell you, these guys were instrumental in supporting me, helping me get into music and just being there for me," Stewart said. "Whether it was football or washing my dirty underpants, I can't speak highly enough about these guys," he said, adding that they have been "effing brilliant throughout my life."

"We've had our arguments haven't we, Don? The odd punch-up now and again but I love you, and I love you, Mary."

