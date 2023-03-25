'Rocketman' 's Taron Egerton Marks 'Cheeky Minx' Elton John's 76th Birthday with On-Set Throwback

Elton John is celebrating another year of life with help from a familiar face.

As the Grammy Award-winning music legend rang in his 76th birthday, Taron Egerton paid tribute in musical form with a throwback video of himself rehearsing "Your Song" in his trailer on the set of John's 2019 biopic Rocketman.

"Happy Birthday @eltonjohn," he wrote. "In honour of your 76th birthday, here is something I found in my phone from nearly five years ago when I was prepping for the movie and trying my best to get under your skin."

"Love you forever you cheeky minx, Blodwyn Campervan. Xx," Egerton signed the caption.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Egerton, 33, wore a bright set of pajamas with some wide round-framed glasses befitting the star while singing the 1970 song from John's self-titled second studio album.

Egerton previously told PEOPLE he auditioned for drama school as a teenager with the song, recounting the "very, very, very surreal experience" of working with John on his portrayal.

"He has a real duality to him," said Egerton in 2019. "He had this wicked sense of humor, and he's very irreverent, but then he can be so, so sweet and vulnerable and kind. I think that's something that we share."

The British actor's performance won him his first Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture musical or comedy. John and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" also won both Globe and Oscar for Best Original Song.

John embarked this week on the third European leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which kicked off in 2018 as his final tour, ending July 8 in Stockholm.