'Rocketman' 's Taron Egerton Marks 'Cheeky Minx' Elton John's 76th Birthday with On-Set Throwback

"Love you forever," wrote Taron Egerton in a tribute to Elton John, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of himself rehearsing the birthday boy's "Your Song" for the 2019 biopic Rocketman

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 25, 2023 01:51 PM
27th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb And Neuro Drinks Celebrating EJAF And The 91st Academy Awards - Inside
Elton John and Taron Egerton. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Elton John is celebrating another year of life with help from a familiar face.

As the Grammy Award-winning music legend rang in his 76th birthday, Taron Egerton paid tribute in musical form with a throwback video of himself rehearsing "Your Song" in his trailer on the set of John's 2019 biopic Rocketman.

"Happy Birthday @eltonjohn," he wrote. "In honour of your 76th birthday, here is something I found in my phone from nearly five years ago when I was prepping for the movie and trying my best to get under your skin."

"Love you forever you cheeky minx, Blodwyn Campervan. Xx," Egerton signed the caption.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, Egerton, 33, wore a bright set of pajamas with some wide round-framed glasses befitting the star while singing the 1970 song from John's self-titled second studio album.

Egerton previously told PEOPLE he auditioned for drama school as a teenager with the song, recounting the "very, very, very surreal experience" of working with John on his portrayal.

"He has a real duality to him," said Egerton in 2019. "He had this wicked sense of humor, and he's very irreverent, but then he can be so, so sweet and vulnerable and kind. I think that's something that we share."

The British actor's performance won him his first Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture musical or comedy. John and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" also won both Globe and Oscar for Best Original Song.

RELATED VIDEO: Rocketman's Taron Egerton Plays Coy About His Email Correspondence with Elton John

John embarked this week on the third European leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which kicked off in 2018 as his final tour, ending July 8 in Stockholm.

Related Articles
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: Jonas Brothers perform at halftime during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers
Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga's Dating History: From Taylor Kinney to Michael Polansky
Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Famous Break Up Songs — and Who They're About
Elton John Is Collaborating with Britney Spears on a New Version of 'Tiny Dancer
Elton John Is Collaborating with Britney Spears on a New Version of 'Tiny Dancer,' Source Confirms
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgYYG9ngox6/. Britney Spears Calls Taron Egerton the 'Coolest Guy Ever' as Sam Asghari Jokes: 'Hands Off My Wife'.
Britney Spears Calls Taron Egerton the 'Coolest Guy Ever' as Sam Asghari Jokes 'Hands Off My Wife'
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (4760817bc) Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi 'Mad Max: Fury Road' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 May 2015
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death
Elton John and Taron Egerton reunite over lunch
Elton John Shares Photo with 'Lovely Man' Taron Egerton: 'Love Him So Much'
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe a Happy Valentine's Day with Sweet Photo and Video: 'Forever'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Thank Elton John for Being a 'Friend to Our Kids' in Surprise Video
John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, daughter Ella Blue Travolta (R) and son Benjamin Travolta during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
All About John Travolta and Kelly Preston's 3 Kids
Elton John
50 Years of 'Rocket Man': Inside the Song That's Sustained Elton John's Stardom for a 'Long, Long Time'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (13705710e) Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 08 Jan 2023
Austin Butler Speaks Out After Lisa Marie Presley's 'Tragic' Death: 'My Heart Is Completely Shattered'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Honors Wife Nicola on Her 28th Birthday: 'I Love You So So Much'
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd's Relationship Timeline