Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow Among 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The final Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony taking place this fall

By
Published on February 1, 2023 10:05 AM
Missy Elliot, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow
Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic, Gary Miller/WireImage, Paul Morigi/Getty

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced this year's nominees, which include eight first-timers!

Fourteen names are on the ballot this year, the foundation announced on Wednesday.

Among the famous faces are Sheryl Crow, George Michael, The White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, The Spinners, Kate Bush and Joy Division/New Order.

"This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

To be eligible for a nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years ago, or by 1998, the foundation said.

Elliott and The White Stripes made the list in their first year of eligibility. Other first-time nominees include Crow, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, Zevon and Joy Division/New Order.

Cyndi Lauper Says Her 'Incredible' Late Mother Catrine 'Inspired' Her to Launch an Abortion Fund
Cyndi Lauper. getty

Next, the ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry, who take into account factors like the artists' musical influence on others, the length and depth of their career and more, according to a press release.

Fans can also participate in the induction process by voting online every day, or in person at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, through April 28. The top five artists selected by the public will make up a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the Class of 2023, which will be announced in May.

Last year's class included Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony will take place this fall with date, venue, and on-sale information to be announced at a later date.

