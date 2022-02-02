Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is gearing up to add some more star power to its hallowed halls.
The nominations for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction were announced on Wednesday, and 17 famous faces and groups round out the ballot, seven of whom have been nominated for the first time.
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Duran Duran, Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls and A Tribe Called Quest all made the for 2022.
Of the stacked group, Parton, Beck, Duran Duran, Richie, Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Eminem — who in his first year of eligibility — are in the running for the first time.
Others have been on the ballot before, including Warwick, Bush, DEVO, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and the late Nigerian musician Kuta, who were all nominated for induction last year.
"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."
RELATED VIDEO: How Well Do People Know Their Rock 'n' Roll Icons?
Those nominated must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago in order to be eligible. The ballots are then sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry, who take into account factors like the artists' musical influence on others, the length and depth of their career and more, according to a press release.
RELATED: Mary J. Blige, Tina Turner, JAY-Z and LL Cool J Among Stars Nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
From Wednesday through April 29, fans can vote for their favorites every day at vote.rockhall.com, and the top five artists with the most votes will comprise a "fans' ballot" that'll be tallied along with the other ballots to select this year's inductees.
The inductees will be announced in May 2022, and the induction ceremony will take place this fall.
Last year's class included Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and more.