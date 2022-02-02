Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie Among 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May, and the induction ceremony will take place this fall

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is gearing up to add some more star power to its hallowed halls.

The nominations for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction were announced on Wednesday, and 17 famous faces and groups round out the ballot, seven of whom have been nominated for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Of the stacked group, Parton, Beck, Duran Duran, Richie, Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Eminem — who in his first year of eligibility — are in the running for the first time.

Others have been on the ballot before, including Warwick, Bush, DEVO, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and the late Nigerian musician Kuta, who were all nominated for induction last year.

"This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed."

RELATED VIDEO: How Well Do People Know Their Rock 'n' Roll Icons?

Those nominated must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago in order to be eligible. The ballots are then sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry, who take into account factors like the artists' musical influence on others, the length and depth of their career and more, according to a press release.

From Wednesday through April 29, fans can vote for their favorites every day at vote.rockhall.com, and the top five artists with the most votes will comprise a "fans' ballot" that'll be tallied along with the other ballots to select this year's inductees.

The inductees will be announced in May 2022, and the induction ceremony will take place this fall.