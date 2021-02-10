Mary J. Blige, Tina Turner, JAY-Z and LL Cool J Among Stars Nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
This year marks the first time JAY-Z, Fela Kuti, Dionne Warwick, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden and Carole King could be voted into the revered institution
Now that's a stacked list of nominees!
On Wednesday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 list of nominees, with the likes of timeless class acts including Carole King, Mary J. Blige, Tina Turner, JAY-Z, LL Cool J, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick and the late Nigerian star Fela Kuti among those who may be inducted into the class of 2021 to be announced this May.
Others on the list include Kate Bush, Devo, Todd Rundgren, the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, the New York Dolls and Rage Against the Machine.
"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates" said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a press release. "These Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."
Music lovers can cast their votes for their favorite stars beginning Wednesday through April 30, on the Rock Halls website. Meanwhile, Ohio music fans can also vote in-person at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum.
The ceremony is set to be held this fall in Cleveland.
In order for musicians to be eligible to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they must have released their first studio recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
If elected, King and Turner will become the second and third female artists inducted twice. If the Foo Fighters are inducted, Dave Grohl will also become a twice-inducted performer.
Seven out of the 16 artists nominated this year are first-timers, including Kuti, Warwick, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z and King (as a performer).
Last year's ceremony was rescheduled as a virtual event to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In 2020, fan-favorite hitmakers including Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G and the Doobie Brothers were inducted. The late Eddie Van Halen was also remembered in a tribute.