Janet Jackson, LL Cool J and Stevie Nicks Among 2019 Class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Fan favorites from varying genres could end up together in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.

The nominations this year include bands and singers from rock, R&B and rap, including: Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, Todd Rundgren, Rufus & Chaka Kahn, and The Zombies.

Six out of 15 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time including Def Leppard, Devo, Prine, Roxy Music, Nicks and Rundgren.

Nicks, who was already inducted in 1998 as a band member of Fleetwood Mac, would make history as the first woman to be inducted twice as a member of a group and a soloist.

MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine and The Zombies have been nominated the past two years.

Khan, who was also nominated last year, has been nominated for the Rock Hall a total of four times – twice solo and twice with Rufus.

Last year, LL Cool J was the only hip-hop nominee.

The five lucky newcomers earlier this year were Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, The Cars, Moody Blues and the late jazz/soul songstress Nina Simone.

Inductees, who are required to have released their first official recording at least 25 years prior, will be announced in December 2018.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019 Induction Ceremony will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 29, 2019.