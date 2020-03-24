The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be airing on a new date and network due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The 35th annual induction ceremony in recognition of the 2020 class of honorees will now take place on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland and air on HBO at 8 p.m. ET, the network announced in a press release Tuesday.

This marks the first time the ceremony has been broadcast live on HBO.

The ceremony was originally set to take place on May 2 at 8 p.m. in the Public Auditorium, but was postponed earlier this month due to looming safety concerns surrounding the virus.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement on March 12. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

This year’s list of inductees include fan favorite classic acts like Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G and the Doobie Brothers.

News of the inductees and honorees was announced on the SiriusXM VOLUME channel and the Rock Hall’s social media accounts in January.

Ohio has at least 444 confirmed cases of coronavirus and six deaths as of Tuesday, March 24.

The virus has caused major delays for multiple major events including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Ultra Music Festival, Stagecoach, The Tribeca Film Festival, Academy of Country Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Kids’ Choice Awards.