Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Postponed Due to Coronavirus: 'Very Disappointed'

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is temporarily at a standstill thanks to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 35th annual induction ceremony in recognition of the 2020 class of honorees was originally set to take place on May 2 at 8 p.m. in the Public Auditorium in Cleveland. Due to looming safety concerns surrounding the virus, it will be held at a later date that has yet to be shared publicly.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement shared with multiple outlets. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

This year’s list of inductees include fan favorite classic acts like Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G and the Doobie Brothers.

Image zoom Biggie Smalls, Whitney Houston and the Doobie Brothers Larry Busacca/WireImage; Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

RELATED: Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Officially Postponed to October Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

News of the inductees and honorees was announced on the SiriusXM VOLUME channel and the Rock Hall’s social media accounts in January. There was no sign of a potential delay at the time.

Rolling Stone reports that there are only four confirmed cases of the virus in the state of Ohio, but that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is planning to issue a public order and limit mass gatherings of people.

The virus has caused major delays for multiple major events including the highly anticipated Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It was originally scheduled to take place on the weekends of April 10 – 12 and April 17 to 19. Goldenvoice announced earlier this week that the spring festival will instead take place in the fall during the weekends of Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 because of looming concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Image zoom Coachella Presley Ann/Getty Images

RELATED: CDC Says Risk of Dying from Coronavirus Is Low, but ‘Many Will Become Sick’: ‘There’s Essentially No Immunity’

Coachella’s sister country musical festival Stagecoach has also been pushed back. It will now take place during the weekend of Oct. 23.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” Goldenvoice said in a statement Tuesday.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” the statement continued. “We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”