Taylor Swift kicked off the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Cleveland on Oct. 30 with a rendition of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?" in tribute to inductee King, who originally co-wrote and performed the song.

In addition to Swift, Jennifer Hudson performed at the iconic musician's induction. King herself also graced the stage with a performance of "You've Got a Friend."

The star-studded ceremony airs on Saturday, Nov. 20, on HBO.