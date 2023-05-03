From Willie Nelson to Missy Elliott, Meet the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be one for the books.

On Wednesday, the foundation announced its 2023 inductees, which include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners in the performer category.

DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray are set to receive the musical influence award, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin will earn the excellence award.

This year's Ahmet Ertegun award, which is awarded to "non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock and roll and music that has impacted youth culture," will go to Don Cornelius.

Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners and Kate Bush. Sony Music Archive via Getty; Pictorial Parade/Hulton Archive/Getty; Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty

"This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a press release. "We are honored that this November's Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop."

Nominees for this year's ceremony included Crow, Michael, The White Stripes, Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, The Spinners, Bush and Joy Division/New Order.

Elliott and The White Stripes made the list in their first year of eligibility. Other first-time nominees include Crow, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, Zevon and Joy Division/New Order.

Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin. Santiago Felipe/Getty; Trish Tokar/Getty; Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City in February, the "Strong Enough" singer opened up about her recent nomination.

"I'm still a little bit in shock," Crow, 60, said at the time.

"It feels like I've been nominated for an Oscar for a 30-year movie. So it's really cool. I'm really honored," she added.

Last year's inductees in the performer category included Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Eurythmics and Carly Simon.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.