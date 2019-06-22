Robin Thicke Shares Throwback Video of Late 'Pops' Alan Thicke Helping Him Launch His Music Career

Image zoom Robin Thicke, Alan Thicke Robin Thicke/instagram

Robin Thicke paid a tribute to his father, Alan Thicke, with a throwback video on Friday that showed his dad helping him with his music career.

“Pops ♥️” Robin, 42, captioned the video, a clip from a behind-the-scenes interview on the set of Growing Pains.

“We thought we’d try to come up with an idea that would give us a chance to work together,” Alan said in the clip.

As a 13-year-old Robin dances and sings, Alan can be heard off-camera, encouraging him to smile during the performance.

“Happy, smiling, Robin! You’re getting paid for this!” the Growing Pains star said.

“I’m doing the best I can, and my dad’s helping me out a lot right now,” Robin said after being asked if music is a career path he’d like to take.

Alan cut in to say that he’s helping “mostly by staying out of his way. I can help Robin with the ballads, with the mushy stuff. But when it comes to the dance stuff he says, ‘Dad, will you get me a sandwich?'”

But Robin then revealed that writing a song with his Dad is what launched his interest in music.

“Earlier, we wrote a song together, which kind of got it all started for me,” he said. “We just sat down, I started playing the chords, and my dad said, ‘That sounds good, now let’s start writing some lyrics.’ So we kept on playing, and you know, after a few weeks, we had a song, we put down a demo tape, and that’s what got it all started.”

“That’s what kind of pushed me into wanting to do music,” Robin added.

“I think that we have to feel flattered that our children would want to follow in our footsteps, as long as we don’t push them that way,” Alan said.

The Blurred Lines singer said in 2018 that his dad’s sudden death inspired new music.

“Well, it’s funny — my father passed away a couple of years ago and I thought I had an album and these songs that I wanted to put out. Then when that happened, it was something I wasn’t expecting and it just rattled my soul,” he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio Show. “So, I took some time to re-think the album and then these songs started pouring out that had more meaning and more weight to them.”

“It’s cathartic just to be able to say it and then let it live, as opposed to in the middle of a conversation or a quote,” Robin continued.

“Once you put it into song form, then it can live forever,” he continued. “And so the message in the song is really about the hope and the light at the end of that tunnel when you feel that you lost or you feel that you don’t know what to do next. You know, that reconnection to God or spirituality or something deeper than the surface is what brings you back home to who you really are and who you want to be.”

On his 2018 song “Testify,” Robin sings, “It was the perfect day / And everything changed / I lost my father suddenly / Couldn’t keep it together, my family / And all my reckless ways caught up with me.”

Alan died at age 69 in 2016 after suffering a heart attack.