Robin Thicke Shares Throwback Photo with Late Father Alan Thicke: 'Missing My Pops Today'

Thicke honored his father, who died in 2016, with a wholesome photo of the two taken on a boat

By
Published on December 2, 2022 04:27 PM
Robin Thicke Shares Throwback Photo with Late Father Alan Thicke: ‘Missing My Pops Today!’
Photo: Robin Thicke/Instagram

Robin Thicke is remembering his father, the legendary Alan Thicke.

The "Lost Without U" musician, 45, shared a heartfelt post to Instagram on Friday, commemorating the Growing Pains actor, who died nearly six years ago in December 2016.

"Missing my Pops today," Robin captioned a photo. "Mr cool 😎"

The image shows a young Robin with a backwards cap as he and his father — decked out in shades — sitting on a boat and staring off into the distance. The father-son duo sit close to each other in the shot, which looks to be a print from a disposable camera.

It's been nearly six years since Thicke tragically died at age 69 shortly after playing hockey with his youngest son, Carter. The longtime actor's cause of death was eventually revealed to be a "ruptured aorta" and a "standard type A aortic dissection," according to his official death certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2019, Robin spoke candidly about his having matured and embracing his role as family patriarch in an interview with Steve Harvey. At the time, he said he had a "little maturing to do" when his father died. Thicke also explained that he eventually realized he had to step up for his half-brother Carter, who was 19 at the time of Alan's death.

"When my father passed, I became the patriarch of my family. My young 20-year-old brother, he needed a big brother, and it just felt like now I had to take it onto my shoulders to be a much better, more focused, man than I was before," Robin explained.

alan and robin thicke
Alan and Robin Thicke in 2013. Charley Gallay/Wireimsage

Robin most recently paid tribute to his father this October, when he delivered a performance of the Growing Pains theme song "As Long As We Got Each Other," during an episode of The Masked Singer.

Throughout the tribute, sitcom-style throwback photos of Robin and fellow Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger and host Nick Cannon appeared on screen, as Cannon asked the audience to cheer for the "unforgettable" Alan.

Just a year before, Robin opened up to PEOPLE about the meaning behind the track "That's What Love Can Do," the first song he wrote after his father's death.

"It's about the passing of the torch of my father to me and the kind of man I want to be," he said. "After my father's death, I remember a friend of his said, 'A big tree has fallen.' That's what my dad was: the big tree. Now here I am, this medium-size tree, and I've got to grow my branches and protect everybody. Every day I try to make him proud of me."

"I was suffering blow after blow, loss after loss," Thicke added. "But I saw the house burning down as a chance for me to step up and say, 'We're going to laugh today. We're going to smile today. We're going to play today. We're going to dance. We're not going to let losing our stuff matter because we've got each other.' Loss does beget gratitude."

Related Articles
Robin and Alan Thicke
Robin Thicke Sings 'Growing Pains' Theme Song in Tribute to Late Dad Alan Thicke on 'The Masked Singer'
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter
Nick Carter Says It Was 'Tough to Get Up on Stage' with Backstreet Boys After Brother Aaron's Death
Thanksgiving. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClbcmIOLO2i/ Nick Carter/Instagram
Nick Carter Spends 'Quality Time with All Our Loved Ones' on Thanksgiving After Brother Aaron's Death
Harp, Snowstorm, and Lambs on The Masked Singer
'The Masked Singer' Names Its 2 Finalists After Ousted Contestant Dedicates Performance to Bob Saget
Ken Jeong, Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
Ken Jeong and Snowstorm Joke About Nick Cannon's Many Kids on 'The Masked Singer' : 'Nick Is Tired'
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Expecting a Baby With Nick Cannon
Nick Carter and Aaron carter
Nick Carter Reacts to Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's Birthday Party at LAX in Hollywood
Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys Tearfully Honor Aaron Carter at London Concert: 'Heavy Hearts'
the game, aaron carter, nick carter
The Game Sends Love to Nick Carter After Brother Aaron's Death: He Was a 'Very Good Human'
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Hilary Duff attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,); PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 10: Aaron Carter attends the Celebrity Boxing Face Off between Lamar Odom & Aaron Carter on April 10, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)
Hilary Duff Reacts to Ex Aaron Carter's Death: 'Boy Did My Teenage Self Love You Deeply'
Amy Yasbeck acting again at 60 after John Ritter's death. Credit: Rochelle Brodin
Amy Yasbeck Is Not Ready to Date 19 Years After Husband John Ritter's Death: 'I'd Miss Him More'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Angel Carter (L) and singer Aaron Carter attend Los Angeles opening night of "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Pantages Theatre on June 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Pays Tribute After His Death: 'I Loved You Beyond Measure'
THE MASKED SINGER: Mummies in the “TV Theme Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
Ken Jeong Deems 1 'Masked Singer' Contestant a Season 8 'Front-Runner' As 2 More Head Home
The Masked Singer
Nicole Scherzinger 'Can't Believe' She Didn't Guess Pal Who Was Unmasked on 'Masked Singer' 's Muppet Night
BEERWAH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Steve Irwin poses with his family at Australia Zoo June 19, 2006 in Beerwah, Australia. (Photo by Australia Zoo via Getty Images)
Bindi and Robert Irwin Pay Tribute to 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin 16 Years After His Death