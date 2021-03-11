Robin Thicke Reveals Sweet Birthday Gift from Fiancée April Love Geary in Memory of His Late Dad Alan Thicke

Robin Thicke's birthday was made extra special thanks to his fiancée April Love Geary.

The Lost Without U singer – who turned 44 on Wednesday – received a gift from Geary, 26, in remembrance of his late father, Alan Thicke.

"April always has something, yeah, we always surprise each other," Robin said before revealing her present in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The singer held up a framed photo of Alan smiling while holding The Masked Singer judge's new album On Earth, and in Heaven.

"She [got] a picture of my father holding my album saying, 'I'm proud of you, love Dad,' " Robin said. "You can't beat that."

The Growing Pains star died unexpectedly at age 69 in December 2016.

In February, Robin told PEOPLE that in the years following Alan's death, he's been trying to emulate his dad when it comes to parenting his children. Robin shares Mia, 3, Lola, 2, and Luca, 3 months, with Geary, as well as son Julian, 10, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

