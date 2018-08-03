Robin Thicke, who will star as a “detective” judge in the upcoming competitive celebrity show, The Masked Singer, recently opened up about the death of his father, Alan Thicke, and the impact it had on his personal and professional life.

“My father passed a couple years ago and I’ve finally realized how much I am comfortable in my own skin, just being myself,” the “Blurred Lines” singer told reporters at a Television Critics Association panel on Thursday.

“If I’m going to go on television, as long as I get to be myself, I don’t have to criticize or hurt people’s feelings because I’m not comfortable with that,” he added.

Charley Gallay/WireImage

The four-time Grammy nominee, 41, has been vocal about his close relationship with his late father, often paying tribute to the Growing Pains actor — who died in December 2016 at the age of 69 — through social media.

Thicke, who was brought on stage Thursday during a promotional stunt for the upcoming TV series, The Masked Singer, joined fellow judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger along with host Nick Cannon to bolster excitement for the competition show based on the viral South Korean hit, featuring 12 celebrities singing under outrageous costumes.

The “Give It 2 U” singer’s new project has been taking a toll on his energy — he says he hasn’t been “sleeping much” — but Thicke remains content being able to spend time with his five-month-old daughter, Mia Love, whom he shares with 23-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary.

Robin Thicke/Instagram

“When my first son was born, I was on tour a lot, my ex was filming movies so we were back and forth. I would miss two weeks at a time with him,” the artist said of son Julian Fuego, 8, with ex-wife Paula Patton. “So right now being able to be with my daughter every day and be there and hold her and see every first step she makes has been amazing.”

Thicke also took a moment to reflect on his journey over the past few years, tying the joys and hardships he’s experienced to his newfound sense of clarity, growth and creativity.

“So many things are inspiring my new music. My father passing, I’ve been through a divorce, I have a new baby. … When you’re starting you have this blind confidence,” he said, “Once you get a little older, where I’m at now, you really just start to appreciate everything that you have instead of worrying about what you don’t.”