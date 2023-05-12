Robin Thicke Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of His First Album 'A Beautiful World'

Robin Thicke is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first album.

The singer, 46, spent Thursday night at Tao in New York City with fiancée April Love Geary and friends by his side, celebrating two decades since he released his debut LP, A Beautiful World.

"I want to thank my father and I want to thank my lady," Thicke said in an Instagram Story post shared from the celebration. "She's the one who gets me through every day. I love you."

"To April, everybody!" he added, raising his glass.

For the night out, Thicke wore a pink velvet blazer with a black satin butterfly collar and matching pants. Geary, 28, meanwhile, wore a short black mini-dress with long sleeves and a cutout near the hip.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary. Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

The singer's debut album, A Beautiful World, was released in April 2003. Four years later, Thicke dropped his sophomore album, The Evolution of Robin Thicke, which topped the R&B charts. It also landed the star a No. 1 hit through "Lost Without U."

But Thicke's breakthrough moment came in 2013 when he teamed up with longtime friend Pharrell Williams and T.I. on their hit "Blurred Lines."

The controversial track became the longest-running No. 1 single of the year after topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 consecutive weeks.

But as his career reached new heights, Thicke's personal life was falling apart.

"My marriage to Paula [Patton] was crumbling," he told PEOPLE exclusively in 2021. "I started using painkillers. It was a melting pot of trouble brewing, and I was so arrogant that I thought I could handle it all."

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary. Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

After 21 years together, and almost nine years of marriage, Patton filed for divorce in 2014. Alleging infidelity, physical abuse and drug use, the actress, 47, and Thicke battled in court over their son. (Thicke has denied the cheating and abuse allegations.)

"Everything seemed to burn down there for a few years," Thicke told PEOPLE.

The loss of his father, Alan Thicke, to a fatal heart attack in late 2016 was a wakeup call, but Thicke admitted he still struggled to get his life back on track.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary. Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

"I wasn't in a good place when he passed, and I wasn't in a better place right after," he told PEOPLE. "However, a few months later I decided to dedicate my time to raising my son. I put everything aside. That was a big turn for me."

When he and Geary — whom he met six months after separating from Patton — lost their home in the Woolsey fire in November 2018, Thicke kept his father in mind.

"I was suffering blow after blow, loss after loss," said Thicke, who was months away from welcoming daughter Lola at the time. "But I saw the house burning down as a chance for me to step up."

Thicke shares son Julian, 12, with Patton, and his three children, son Luca Patrick, 2, and daughters Lola, 4, and Mia, 5, with Geary.