Robin Thicke Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of His First Album 'A Beautiful World'

The singer’s debut album was released in 2003 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 12:22 PM
Robin Thicke Celebrates 20th Anniversary of First Album With Fiancee And Friends
Robin Thicke. Photo: Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

Robin Thicke is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first album.

The singer, 46, spent Thursday night at Tao in New York City with fiancée April Love Geary and friends by his side, celebrating two decades since he released his debut LP, A Beautiful World.

"I want to thank my father and I want to thank my lady," Thicke said in an Instagram Story post shared from the celebration. "She's the one who gets me through every day. I love you."

"To April, everybody!" he added, raising his glass.

For the night out, Thicke wore a pink velvet blazer with a black satin butterfly collar and matching pants. Geary, 28, meanwhile, wore a short black mini-dress with long sleeves and a cutout near the hip.

Robin Thicke Celebrates 20th Anniversary of First Album With Fiancee And Friends
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary. Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

The singer's debut album, A Beautiful World, was released in April 2003. Four years later, Thicke dropped his sophomore album, The Evolution of Robin Thicke, which topped the R&B charts. It also landed the star a No. 1 hit through "Lost Without U."

But Thicke's breakthrough moment came in 2013 when he teamed up with longtime friend Pharrell Williams and T.I. on their hit "Blurred Lines."

The controversial track became the longest-running No. 1 single of the year after topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 consecutive weeks.

But as his career reached new heights, Thicke's personal life was falling apart.

"My marriage to Paula [Patton] was crumbling," he told PEOPLE exclusively in 2021. "I started using painkillers. It was a melting pot of trouble brewing, and I was so arrogant that I thought I could handle it all."

Robin Thicke Celebrates 20th Anniversary of First Album With Fiancee And Friends
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary. Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After 21 years together, and almost nine years of marriage, Patton filed for divorce in 2014. Alleging infidelity, physical abuse and drug use, the actress, 47, and Thicke battled in court over their son. (Thicke has denied the cheating and abuse allegations.)

"Everything seemed to burn down there for a few years," Thicke told PEOPLE.

The loss of his father, Alan Thicke, to a fatal heart attack in late 2016 was a wakeup call, but Thicke admitted he still struggled to get his life back on track.

Robin Thicke Celebrates 20th Anniversary of First Album With Fiancee And Friends
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary. Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

"I wasn't in a good place when he passed, and I wasn't in a better place right after," he told PEOPLE. "However, a few months later I decided to dedicate my time to raising my son. I put everything aside. That was a big turn for me."

When he and Geary — whom he met six months after separating from Patton — lost their home in the Woolsey fire in November 2018, Thicke kept his father in mind.

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski Says 'It Didn't Feel Brave' to Speak Out Against Robin Thicke in Her New Book

"I was suffering blow after blow, loss after loss," said Thicke, who was months away from welcoming daughter Lola at the time. "But I saw the house burning down as a chance for me to step up."

Thicke shares son Julian, 12, with Patton, and his three children, son Luca Patrick, 2, and daughters Lola, 4, and Mia, 5, with Geary.

Related Articles
robin thicke
Robin Thicke Says 'Fame Got to Me' During 'Blurred Lines' Chapter: 'I Was in a Bad Place'
alan and robin thicke
Robin Thicke Says He Wants to Be as 'Much Like' Late Father Alan as Possible: 'I Try to Make Him Proud'
robin thicke
Robin Thicke Says He and Ex Paula Patton 'Have Never Been Better' 7 Years After Contentious Divorce
Marie Osmond celebrates anniversary
Marie Osmond Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Husband Steve Craig: 'Love of My Life'
Singer Robin Thicke on a visit to Legoland California on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Robin Thicke Enjoys Trip to Legoland with All Four of His Kids — See the Family Photo!
fabolous; drake
Fabolous on Drake Citing Him as a Major Influence: 'It's an Honor' (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Releases 'Mine' and 'Me,' the First 2 Singles Off Her New Album Post-Breakup — Listen
Motley Crue 1989
The Members of Mötley Crüe: Where Are They Now?
Robin Thicke and April Geary
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Celebrate Son Luca's Birthday: 'Every Day with You Is Sunshine'
Masked Singer recap
Robin Thicke Saves a 'Masked Singer' Contestant Because of a Connection to His Dad Alan
Cardi B accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California
Cardi B Celebrates 5 Years of 'Invasion of Privacy' and Says She Makes 'Millions' with a Single Album
Danielle Spencer and Russell Crowe arrive at The Star Opening Party on October 25, 2011 in Sydney, Australia.
Russell Crowe's Ex-Wife Wishes Him Happy Birthday on What Would've Been Their 20th Anniversary
Kimberly Williams-Paisley (L) and Brad Paisley attend the 2021 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's gala on October 23, 2021 in New York City
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Relationship Timeline
Red Hot
The Boy Bands of the 'TRL' Era: Where Are They Now?
Vince Gill and Amy Grant attend the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Amy Grant and Vince Gill's Relationship Timeline
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Pink and Carey Hart's Relationship Timeline