Robin Thicke and Fiancée April Love Geary Involved in Car Accident in Malibu: Report

Image zoom April Love Geary and Robin Thicke Venturelli/Getty Images

Singer Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary were involved in a two-car crash on a Malibu highway on Saturday afternoon, TMZ reports.

Geary, 24, was driving an Escalade along the Pacific Coast Highway with Thicke, 42, as a passenger when their vehicle reportedly collided with another car near Point Dume and Zuma Beach.

That car nearly tipped over along the side of the highway, and photos obtained by TMZ show the other vehicle with a mangled hood sitting on the side of the road.

No one in either car suffered major injuries, and no one was transported to the hospital, according to the outlet, which obtained video that shows the “Blurred Lines” singer picking up what appear to be parts of his car from off the road, and he can later be seen directing traffic as his damaged Escalade pulls away.

RELATED VIDEO: 911 Call from Kevin Hart’s Car Crash Released, Depicts Actor as ‘Not Coherent at All’

Representatives for the California Highway Patrol and for Thicke did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Thicke previously shared a photo to Instagram on Saturday afternoon that showed him and Geary enjoying a lunch date.

RELATED: Robin Thicke Teases Fiancée April Love Geary Over Her Sexy ‘Mom Bod’ Bikini Photo

In the photo, he is wearing the same black shirt and necklace combination as he is in the videos and photos obtained by TMZ.

He and Geary, a model and other of two, announced their engagement in December after three and a half years of dating.

They welcomed their second child together, daughter Lola Alain Thicke, on Feb. 26. She joined big sister Mia Love, 1½.

Image zoom April Love Geary and Robin Thicke Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Thicke will soon return as a celebrity judge on Fox’s surprise hit The Masked Singer when its second season premieres on Sept. 25.

The singer re-joins fellow judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, as well as host Nick Cannon.