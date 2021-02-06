Robin Thicke Says His Late Father Alan Thicke Inspired the 'Last Song' He Wrote for New Album

Robin Thicke had his late father on his mind when he completed his upcoming album, On Earth, and in Heaven.

On Friday, the singer revealed that one of the songs on the album, titled "Lucky Star," was inspired by his dad Alan, who died in 2016, and music producer Andre Harrell, who died in May.

"This is the last song I wrote for the album and it's also the first track on the album," he wrote on Instagram. "Once we had this song I knew the album was complete. You know that feeling you have when you're all alone but you know that you're not alone. That's what 'Lucky Star' is about," he added. "That presence in your life that holds you tight, gives you hope, and lights the way. My father and Andre Harrell are my Lucky Stars. Who is yours? #OnEarthandinHeaven."

Alongside the touching caption, Thicke, 43, shared a photo of him with his actor dad on the set of his sitcom Growing Pains and one of him posing next to Harrell.

Thicke released "Lucky Star" on Friday, ahead of his album's release on Feb. 12.

"Lucky Star/ Make my dreams come true/ Play your part/ Said I'm counting on you/ Lucky Star/ Paint my gray skies blue/ See my heart/ And what I'm going through," Thicke sings in the new track.

"When I'm down and out/ And I've lost my way/ Through the hardest nights and the darkest days/ Oh Lucky Star won't you help me light the way," he continues in the chorus.

Thicke previously paid tribute to Alan on the four-year anniversary of his death in December, just after the musician welcomed his third child with fiancée April Love Geary.

"Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself sleeping next to his newborn son, Luca Patrick.