"Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I'm still alive," house music performer Robin S told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday

Robin S Thanks Beyoncé for Sampling 'Show Me Love' on 'Break My Soul': 'I'm Honored and Excited'

Robin S is excited to see her signature hit single gain a resurgence in fanfare thanks to Beyoncé.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the interview, Robin S revealed her son informed her "Show Me Love" was sampled in the 40-year-old superstar's latest track, the first to be released from her upcoming Renaissance album.

"My son called me and he's like, 'Mom, mom. You're trending all over the place,'" she told the program. "'You know Beyoncé put her song out and it's 'Show Me Love', and you're trending everywhere.'"

Released Tuesday, "Break My Soul" is a high-energy house banger co-written by Beyoncé, The-Dream, Christopher Alan "Tricky" Stewart, JAY-Z, Adam Pigott, Freddie Ross, and the co-writers of "Show Me Love," Allen George and Fred McFarlane.

The Grammy-winning former Destiny's Child member didn't formally contact Robin S beforehand or announce the "Show Me Love" sample upon the single's release, but the well-known house performer told Good Morning Britain: "It doesn't have to be confirmed. A singer knows her songs."

Robin S, who's notched multiple No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart, also said she'd be interested in working directly with Beyoncé in the future.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Maybe we can do a collab together? You know, that's always the dream," she said, seemingly having difficulty finding the words to further detail her feelings. "I can't even. Just wow. A lot of thanks."

Elsewhere in the interview, Robin S sent her thanks to the team of musicians behind "Break My Soul" and expressed appreciation for their nod to her artistry.

"This is Robin S, and this message goes out to the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, to JAY-Z, to the entire team," she said. "Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I'm still alive. I am honored, and I'm excited to see what else can happen."

"Break My Soul" isn't the first time "Show Me Love" has been referenced in a contemporary pop song, as it's previously been sampled and/or covered by Australian DJ Robin Master and vocalist Karina Chavez in 2007, German DJ Michael Mind in 2008, Jason Derulo in 2011, and Dutch artist Sam Feldt and singer Kimberly Anne in 2015.

Earlier this year, pop star Charli XCX sampled the track for her single "Used to Know Me" from her Crash album. "That song's one of those timeless songs that is always in clubs, in playlists, constantly," the 29-year-old singer-songwriter told NPR in March.

Upon the release of "Break My Soul," Big Freedia also gave Beyoncé a public shout-out for sampling their track "Explode."

"It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again," tweeted the 44-year-old performer known as the "Queen of Bounce," whose vocals were previously featured in Beyoncé's "Formation" music video in 2016.