Legendary singer-songwriter Roberta Flack suffered a stroke in 2016 and recovered from a relatively mild breakthrough bout of COVID-19 in January. Despite the health setbacks, she has big plans for the future.

"The pandemic has kept most of us off the stage for two years," says Flack, 85, who is still working on regaining her strength following the stroke. "I don't know what the next two years will hold, but I hope to see my fans in person sometime soon."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the meantime, she has plenty of projects to keep her occupied. She's looking forward to an upcoming documentary about her life and career — "I'm playing myself," she jokes — and next year she'll release a children's book inspired by her very first piano, which her father rescued from a junkyard.

"He painted it green, and it smelled bad, but I played and practiced for untold hours on that piano," she remembers. "It gave me wings of music that as a 9-year-old girl I needed so badly. I've been knocked down so many times, but I kept trying. Keep trying."

That's been an effective mantra for the former schoolteacher from Black Mountain, North Carolina, who had just turned 35 when she released her first big single: the timeless 1972 ballad "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face." Although the song — written by English troubadour Ewan MacColl for his wife Peggy Seeger — has become a wedding staple in the decades since, Flack's goosebump-inducing vocals were inspired not by romantic longing but by death.

ROBERTA FLACK Roberta Flack onstage in a 1973 ABC TV special. | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney/Getty

"Through the years, I've sung that song thousands of times, and it has taken on different stories in my life, [but] honestly, at the time it was recorded, I sang it about my cat who had just died," Flack recalls. "I loved that cat so much. That's the story I was telling in the recording."

In a way, her magical performance on the single — which won the record and song of the year Grammys, became Billboard's No. 1 single of 1972 and will turn 50 on March 7 — was an extension of one of Flack's greatest passions besides music. "I'm a lifelong advocate for music education for all children and for animal welfare," says Flack, who counts 1973's "Killing Me Softly with His Song" and 1978's "The Closer I Get to You" among her other major hits. "At the time I recorded 'First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,' I dug deep for the story I would tell when I sang the song."

RELATED VIDEO: Check Out the Full List of 2022's Grammy Nominees

Flack recorded the future classic for her 1969 debut album, First Take, but it went virtually unnoticed until two years later when Clint Eastwood heard it on the radio and gave it prominent placement in his 1971 directorial debut Play Misty for Me.

In addition to her biggest hit's golden anniversary in 2022, this year is stacked with celebrations of important milestones for Flack. She turned 85 on Feb. 10, and the following day, her soundtrack album for the 1982 Richard Pryor film Bustin' Loose received a digital re-release after being out of print for decades, in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of its release on June 5.

Roberta Flack

"This is one of the most personally meaningful collections of music that I've recorded in my career," Flack says of the project, which she co-produced, a rare move for a Black woman at the time. "I loved the story of the movie that children living in challenging situations found people who believed in them and helped them to find a better life. My heart and soul is in this music, as I wrote and co-wrote six out of the nine tracks. Each track is deeply personal to me and touches on many different aspects of my life."

Aside from its musical merit, Flack is proud of the album's groundbreaking standing as an important accomplishment for a Black woman in what was then mostly a white man's world. "It was, and to some degree, still is a rare thing for a Black female artist to be asked to produce anything for a major film or a major label," she continues. "The glass ceiling that existed then, and let's face it, still exists now, is gradually being pushed through, but it is a very real challenge for women of any color — especially for women of color."

Flack feels similarly passionate about another movie-related project that had a special birthday this month. On Feb. 8, 1982, she released the single "Making Love," the love theme to the movie of the same name, which starred Harry Hamlin, Michael Ontkean and Kate Jackson, and told the story of a married man (Ontkean) who falls in love with another guy (Hamlin).

It was one of the first big-screen movies released by a major Hollywood studio and featuring big-name stars to tell the story of romantic love between two gay men. Hamlin has credited the movie, which turned 40 four days after the song did, with effectively ending his film career. For Flack, her title single from the controversial movie gave her a Top 15 hit on Billboard's Hot 100.

"The movie was groundbreaking, with one of the first depictions of a love scene between two men," Flack says. "This made many people uncomfortable because it forced them to see that on a big screen."