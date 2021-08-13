Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce Raise the Roof as They Release Cover of 'Can't Let Go'

After 14 years, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited — with an upcoming album

Talk about a blast from the past!

Robert Plant, Led Zeppelin's frontman and Alison Krauss, Grammy-award winner, announced their upcoming album Raise the Roof and shared a new recording of Lucinda Williams' "Can't Let Go" on Thursday. Following their first collaboration in 2007 with Rising Sand — Krauss says she didn't feel ready to record together until she heard Calexico's "Quattro (World Drifts In)."

"[That was] the moment I knew we'd make another album," says Krauss, 50. "We wanted it to move. We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies."

Plant, 72, agreed.

"You hear something and you go, 'Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!' It's a vacation, really — the perfect place to go that you least expected to find," says Plant.

Raise the Roof reflects both deep-rooted influences and new revelations for the artists. For Plant's part, he was determined to introduce the English folk traditions he's loved since adolescence.

Raise the Roof is produced by T Bone Burnett and features 12 new recordings of songs by legends such as Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more.

In 2007, Raising Sand debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200, earned six Grammy Awards including album and record of the year and earned a CMA Award for musical event of the year.