Robert Glasper Takes Chris Brown's Grammys Dig and Turns it Into Sold-Out T-Shirt for Charity

After Chris Brown lost to Robert Glasper at the Grammys, he shared a screenshot of him Googling Glasper's name, writing, "Who the f--- is this?"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 15, 2023 04:50 PM
Robert Glasper, Chris Brown
Robert Glasper; Chris Brown. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty; Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Jazz pianist Robert Glasper may have been the subject of a Grammys-related rant by Chris Brown, but he's in on the joke — and using it for a good cause!

Glasper's album Black Radio III won the 2023 Grammy Award for best R&B album — which didn't sit well with Brown, whose Breezy (Deluxe) was also nominated in the category.

In an Instagram Story that has since expired, Brown, 33, voiced his frustrations with his loss, and shared a Google search of Glasper's name and asked his followers, "Bro who the f--- is this? Y'all playing. Who da f--- is this?"

He also shared a graphic with the same question (that replaced the "o" in "who" with a crying laughing emoji) and wrote, "IMA KEEP KICKING YALL ASS! RESPECTFULLY."

Though the "Forever" singer later shared a screenshot of him apologizing to Glasper through Instagram DMs, Glasper had some fun with Brown's meltdown, and reclaimed the dig.

On Instagram, Glasper, 44, announced that he was selling limited edition T-shirts that read "Who TF is Robert Glasper?"

The musician announced Tuesday that the shirts had all sold out, and part of the proceeds would be donated to the Community Music Center of New Orleans.

"Thanks for the support," he wrote on Instagram. "A portion of the proceeds from this shirt will be donated to the Community Music Center of New Orleans. A nonprofit created to share the music culture and music education in New Orleans, providing free music lessons to underserved youth. I can't thank y'all enough for supporting this cause."

This year's Grammy was the fifth for Glasper, who has released nearly a dozen studio albums of his own. He's also played on popular albums for stars like Kendrick Lamar, Leon Bridges and Mac Miller.

