Robert De Niro Says He's 'Not Not a Fan' of Taylor Swift: 'I Probably Hear Her Music and Like It'

Robert De Niro enjoys Taylor Swift's music, though it's unclear if he'd consider himself a true Swiftie.

In a new interview with Variety, De Niro was asked about Swift's upcoming "All Too Well" short film screening and talk at the 2022 Tribeca Festival — which the legendary 78-year-old actor co-founded with Jane Rosenthal in 2002 — and revealed whether or not he's a fan.

"I have all of her albums," De Niro told the outlet with a laugh. "I'm not not a fan."

"I probably hear her music and like it on the radio," continued the two-time Oscar winner before sharing his general thoughts on the structure of radio. "My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it's OK."

Swift, 32, will screen All Too Well: The Short Film at the Beacon Theater in New York City on June 11 as part of an event titled A Conversation with Taylor Swift, during which she'll also give a talk about filmmaking.

Whether De Niro will be in attendance is to be determined, though perhaps he spoke to Swift about her music while shooting David O. Russell's upcoming film Amsterdam, which they'll both appear in alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington. Filming for the American period film wrapped in March, and it's currently set for a Nov. 4 release.

"We are excited to present a compelling slate of Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes from leading storytellers across film, television, music, art, and comedy," said Paula Weinstein, Tribeca's Chief Content Officer, in a press statement. "Audiences will have the opportunity to hear from a diverse and captivating lineup of award-winning entertainers at the forefront of cultural leadership."

In November 2021, Swift released the 13-minute short film, which serves as a music video to "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," an extended take on the fan-favorite song from 2012's Red featured on last year's Red (Taylor's Version) — the latest album in her ongoing series of re-recordings.

Written and directed by the musician, who also appears in the clip, All Too Well: The Short Film stars Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf alum Dylan O'Brien as a young Swift and her ex-lover — long rumored to be Jake Gyllenhaal — respectively.