The former Take That member said he was eating fish twice a day before doctors found troubling levels of mercury in his system

Robbie Williams Says He 'Could've Dropped Dead' from Mercury Poisoning After Eating Too Much Seafood

Robbie Williams is revealing the reason he gave up seafood and instead focuses on a plant-based diet.

The former Take That member, 46, opened up in a radio interview recently about his eating habits — and revealed that he was eating so much fish he got mercury poisoning.

"I was eating fish twice a day and I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen," Williams said, Mirror UK reported.

Joking about his competitive nature, the singer continued, "Do you know what I thought when I heard that? ‘I’ve won!’ That’s how my ego works, ‘I’ve got the highest…did you say the highest? Thank you.’ I literally won the mercury award."

Williams credited his wife, Ayda Field Williams, for eventually getting his mercury levels tested.

"I got my mercury tested because my wife’s neurotic and she gets all sorts of tests all the time," he said. "Anyway, thank God, 'cause I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning."

Image zoom Robbie Williams, Ayda Field Williams | Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

After the test, Williams said he "went plant-based the next day."

Symptoms of mercury poisoning, which often builds up over time, include depression, anxiety, tremors, irritability, memory issues, muscle weakness, vision changes, and trouble with speech or hearing, according to Healthline. While all fish contain some mercury, larger fish tend to have higher levels of the toxic metal.

In 2017, Williams had another health scare when "abnormalities" were found in his brain, landing him in the ICU.

"I had blood tests done, and I had various scans including ones of my heart and my brain, and there were some abnormalities found, including something on my brain that looked like blood," Williams told The Sun at the time, after he had to cancel a leg of his tour after his "left arm went numb" and he "couldn’t stop dribbling out of the side" of his mouth.

"It’s very weird to go from being on tour to suddenly being in intensive care, but that’s where I found myself," he said, adding that the experience made him more health-conscious.

"I’m a very anxious person, and that had also taken hold of my life, and I needed to find a way to deal with it," he said. "Once you’ve been on the planet for 43 years, you realize that, even if you’ve got everything that I have, you’re not invincible. So from now on, I’m going to look after myself a lot more carefully."