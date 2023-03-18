Robbie Williams Randomly Picks Fan From Audience He Chose 20 Years Ago: 'Nice to See You Again'

"The odds of that happening? 174,240,000 to 1," the singer wrote on Instagram

By
Published on March 18, 2023 05:19 PM
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 19: Robbie Williams performs on stage during the "Wetten, dass...?" Live Show on November 19, 2022 in Friedrichshafen, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Robbie Williams pictured on "Wetten, dass...?". Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Robbie Williams might've just met his luckiest fan.

The "Angels" singer, 49, shared a heartfelt note about a fan he met and randomly picked out at his concert in Budapest this past week.

But as it turns out, it wasn't Williams' first time meeting the concert attendee, as he was actually the same fan that he brought on stage during a Budapest tour stop 20 years earlier!

"So this happened two nights ago in Budapest - I chose someone from the audience to come down to the front and, amazingly, I chose the same guy that I picked out from the audience in Budapest 20 years ago," Williams wrote.

"The odds of that happening? 174,240,000 to 1," he continued. "Nice to see you again, sir. Love from Rob x."

Alongside the sweet caption, Williams uploaded two photos: one of him and the fan at his most recent Budapest gig, and one of him embracing Williams 20 years before. In the first picture, Williams can be seen giving the man a light hug, while in the throwback photo from 2003, the guys have their arms across each other along with other members of Williams' band.

Williams' concert reunion comes amid the European leg of his XXV Tour, which marks 25 years of his solo career. The former Take That star announced the tour back in September 2022.

Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams. HGL/Getty

Williams' chance encounter with his longtime fan isn't the only reunion to take place this week, as Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber all reunited on Saturday at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, to reminisce about their Full House days.

Members of the iconic sitcom's cast all sat together on a couch while chatting with PEOPLE's Dory Jackson, as they discussed their willingness to work together again on a new project — and one that specifically honors the legacy of their late friend Bob Saget, who died a year ago.

"I would love to do Fullest House, where maybe it's like all of us as adults, and we're kind of like the Friends cast where we sit around and talk, and we share moments, and we keep Bob's legacy alive," Coulier offered, to which Barber interjected: "We're doing that right now."

Coulier also added that he "would love to do that" because of the strong relationships he has with Bure, Sweetin and Barber. "They're so much fun. I can't tell you how much we laugh. We just laugh and love each other," Coulier shared on stage. "The days fly by, and you don't want them to end because we have so much love for each other and so much fun. You either have that chemistry or you don't. It's pretty amazing."

