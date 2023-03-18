Robbie Williams Randomly Picks Fan From Audience He Chose 20 Years Ago: 'Nice to See You Again'

Robbie Williams might've just met his luckiest fan.

The "Angels" singer, 49, shared a heartfelt note about a fan he met and randomly picked out at his concert in Budapest this past week.

But as it turns out, it wasn't Williams' first time meeting the concert attendee, as he was actually the same fan that he brought on stage during a Budapest tour stop 20 years earlier!

"So this happened two nights ago in Budapest - I chose someone from the audience to come down to the front and, amazingly, I chose the same guy that I picked out from the audience in Budapest 20 years ago," Williams wrote.

"The odds of that happening? 174,240,000 to 1," he continued. "Nice to see you again, sir. Love from Rob x."

Alongside the sweet caption, Williams uploaded two photos: one of him and the fan at his most recent Budapest gig, and one of him embracing Williams 20 years before. In the first picture, Williams can be seen giving the man a light hug, while in the throwback photo from 2003, the guys have their arms across each other along with other members of Williams' band.

Williams' concert reunion comes amid the European leg of his XXV Tour, which marks 25 years of his solo career. The former Take That star announced the tour back in September 2022.

Robbie Williams. HGL/Getty

