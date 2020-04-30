Rob Thomas to Perform Livestream Concert in Support of Animals Displaced by Coronavirus

"There's a lot of people having to make decisions about whether they can feed their animals or not," Rob Thomas tells PEOPLE

Rob Thomas will perform with friends Chris Daughtry and Gavin DeGraw for the HSUS and Sidewalk Angels Foundation streaming fundraiser, Rock the House for Animals on April 30, 2020. Pictured here is Rob and his wife, Marisol, with their dogs.

Rob Thomas is making "These Hard Times" a little brighter.

On Thursday, the Matchbox Twenty frontman and his wife, Marisol Maldonado, both 48, will present their livestream concert, "Rock the House for Animals!," to raise money in support of their Sidewalk Angels Foundation and the Humane Society of the United States so that they may help pets and pet owners who have been impacted by the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Whenever we see a catastrophe, the first thing we think about is what happens to the animals that are displaced," Thomas tells PEOPLE. "There are a lot of people right now that are being forced to have to leave their homes to go to the hospital. There's a lot of people having to make decisions about whether they can feed their animals or not. And so we want to make sure that all shelters locally and nationally have the funds they need to try and be there to support the people that need their help."

Rob Thomas and Marisol Thomas walk the red carpet at The Humane Society of the United States To the Rescue! New York Gala on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 in New York City.

Along with a performance by Thomas himself, the event will also feature performances by Chris Daughtry Gavin DeGraw and Jason Mraz.

"I think we've all — in a very short period of time — gotten used to the idea of watching musicians putting out music from their home as opposed to going to see them," Thomas says. "I think there's something really beautiful and intimate about that."

"I think these kinds of events work twofold because on one half, we have a message to impart: We want people to understand what we care about here, and we also want to take some of their money," he continues. "But then there's a whole other aspect of doing anything we can to keep a sense of normalcy. I think people like to see familiar faces, and they like to hear familiar voices, and they want to have some entertainment. The whole idea is for people to unplug for a little bit and just enjoy a good live show."

Helping animals in need has long been important to Thomas and Maldonado, who created their Sidewalk Angels Foundation about 15 years ago. "Over that time, we've managed to help over 30 shelters either get started off the ground or just get them all the critical funds that they need," he says.

Thomas and his wife have two rescue pups of their own — a Pomeranian who was rescued from a puppy mill and a mutt who was rescued from Puerto Rico — who he says "completely run our lives."

"It was crazy, especially the one from Puerto Rico because he was a little older and had already been through some really horrible things," he says. "And so there was a lot to overcome with him as opposed to the other one who was just a brand new puppy and always happy to be happy."

"But then they both turned out to have special needs," he adds. "They both turned out to require medications multiple times a day, and eye drops, and eye visits, and they have cancer, and epilepsy, and heart disease. I'm really glad that we were the ones that found them because we love them and we don't mind taking care of them and we have the resources to be able to do that, which a lot of people don't. It goes back to the need for places like Humane Society and for Sidewalk Angels to try and bridge those gaps between what you can and cannot do to help the ones that you love."

Image zoom Rob Thomas will perform with friends Chris Daughtry and Gavin DeGraw for the HSUS and Sidewalk Angels Foundation streaming fundraiser, Rock the House for Animals on April 30, 2020. Pictured here is Rob and his wife, Marisol, with their dogs. Liz Farrell

In addition to spending quality time with their pups, Thomas has been keeping busy in quarantine by making and writing music.

"My house has my studio in it, and it's what keeps me busy," he says. "I think we've almost reached the end of the internet, and we've seen every show and movie possible. My wife is an amazing cook, so one thing that's great is we still can have proper dinner nights. And then we have the boys and so the four of us have become a really good little quarantine team."

The part Thomas admits "sucks" is that he can't see Maldonado's parents, who are like his "best friends."

"They live six miles from us, and we can't see them because we keep compromising ourselves in different ways," he says. "They're getting older, and Mari's health has been compromised."

For years, Maldonado battled an autoimmune disorder similar to lupus. In 2015, she had a lesion removed from the base bone of her brain.

Thomas says, though, they're taking "the same precautions that everyone should be taking" when it comes to her health.

"Everything gets wiped down and sterilized before it comes into the house," he says. "We wear masks, we try and stay as far apart from other people as we possibly can. I leave the house once a week to go grocery shopping. I try and get everything done that one day in the week. When I do that, I just go out into the world where I assume everybody has something that I might catch because if I bring it back to Mari, it's a little more severe than if I get it myself. And I don't want to bring it back to her parents either because they're also from that high risk group."

So far, Thomas says Maldonado has been "doing really well" and jokes that "as long as she stays well enough to cook, we'll all survive."

As to whether he and his Matchbox Twenty bandmates will release new music soon, Thomas says they "were working on something" before the global health crisis and "will continue to work on something."

"I've got some solo stuff I'm doing and writing for other people," he says. "In this place of being home, it doesn't take away my creativity. It doesn't take away my ability to be creative either."

Due to concerns over coronavirus, Matchbox Twenty postponed their summer "2020" tour which was supposed to kick off in July. They have not yet set a new date.

"I would imagine there won't be any talk about it until next summer," Thomas says. "Obviously, right now, there's much more important things with more gravitas that are happening than whether or not we get to tour. I think it's an irresponsible thing to think about going out and bringing that many people together. So as of right now, I think we're just postponing it. It's a summer tour and then hopefully next year it'll just be a summer tour again."

Image zoom Rob Thomas Scott Dudelson/Getty

Though Thomas has had a career in the music industry spanning more than two decades, he says performing live for an audience "feels new in its own way every time."

"3AM, I'll always want to play live," he says. "But I'm fine if I don't hear it again. I feel like there's a lot of songs that I'm okay not hearing again. I don't need to practice them, and I don't need to play them alone. But when you're doing something live, you know that someone's listening to the song and interacting with it."

Through his time spent in isolation, Thomas says he's learned "how much I like to be around people and being a part of the social fabric — going out to shows and going to restaurants and going to movies with other people."

He's also learned some new, tangible skills.

"The other day, an outlet went out in our house, and I learned how to go to the hardware store and get a new outlet and unwire it and rewire it and put it back in," Thomas says. "And I've been doing some minor plumbing and minor electrical work. I'm more handy than I thought that I was when I realized I can't have somebody come fix something for me."

"Rock the House for Animals!" kicks off on Thursday with a pre-show at 7 p.m. EST. The concert starts at 8 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.