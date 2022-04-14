BTS' RM Teases Plans for a 'New and Unexpected' Collaborative Solo Project: 'I'm Getting Ready'

On April 9, the BTS frontman told fans he's currently working on solo music as well as new BTS material during a livestream on the platform V Live

ARMYs, get ready — BTS' RM is teasing his next solo project.

On April 9, the 27-year-old "Butter" group frontman told fans he's currently working on solo music as well as new BTS material during a livestream on the platform V Live, teasing collaborations from artists you may not expect to see alongside the performer.

"About the new playlist [also known as a mixtape], I'm getting ready and I'm working on it," said the rapper, whose name stands for Rap Monster, per NME. "I'm inviting really interesting and unexpected people to my album."

Whether it's a mixtape or an album, the forthcoming record will mark RM's first solo project since 2018's Mono and his second overall, having released a self-titled mixtape in 2015. During the livestream, he also announced plans to release a "new song" in 2022, though it's unclear if he was talking about solo material or music with BTS.

"I have no idea when the next song will be out, but I'm trying hard to release it within this year," he dished before revealing he hopes to "do well" with the project, which he claimed will feature collaborations with "various people in a new and unexpected way."

"It's going well. I believe it'll be cool, I believe I'm making many good songs," detailed RM. "I have a high standard."

Earlier this month, BTS delivered a show-stopping James Bond-esque performance of "Butter" at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where they lost the best pop duo/group performance award. During the group's Permission to Dance On Stage concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 9, RM spoke out about the loss onstage.

"Guys, I know there's a lot of noises out there about our Grammys and the team itself. But, you know, why give a s— about it?" the group leader said. "Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate, but if it was me I'd rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and forget about it — rather than tweeting about it or some interview. I wouldn't do that 'cause I'm a grown-up."