Rita Wilson Raps Naughty by Nature's 'Hip Hop Hooray' in 'Quarantine Stir Crazy' Video

Rita Wilson is staying busy in quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actress, who revealed last week that she and husband Tom Hanks have COVID-19, shared an Instagram video of herself rapping to Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray.”

At the beginning of the video, which was posted on Saturday from Australia, Wilson, 63, can be seen reading Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Game when the hit song comes on. Soon after, the singer belts out all the lyrics.

As the song ends, Wilson returns to reading and nods her head at the camera. “Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it,” the actress captioned the video.

RELATED: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ‘Are Feeling Better Every Day’ as They Quarantine at Home in Australia

Wilson received a lot of love in the comments section, including from Jennifer Aniston, who commented, “Yessssssss R Greeky! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kris Jenner wrote, “OMG Rita I Love you!!!! Please come home!!!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏.”

Linda Thompson also commented, “🤣🤣🤣 I love the looks you give at the end… You have so many talents beautiful Rita! Glad to see you look so lovely and you sound strong! Love to you and Tom! 💜💜❤️👏👏😘.”

“Get better soon!! Come home,” wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

On Thursday, a rep for Hanks told PEOPLE that the famous couple is “doing very well” under quarantine at their home in Australia after being released from a Queensland hospital on Monday.

“Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover,” Hanks’ rep, Leslee Dart, said. “Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day.”

Hanks, 63, announced on March 11 that he and Wilson contracted COVID-19. Since the couple’s social media announcement, many other stars have come forward with confirmed cases of coronavirus, including Daniel Dae Kim, Colton Underwood, Idris Elba, and Debi Mazar.

Image zoom Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock

The day after first announcing their coronavirus diagnosis, Hanks posted an update on how he and Wilson were doing.

“We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” he said, referencing his famous line in A League of Their Own.

Then, Hanks posted another health update, noting that their symptoms were “much the same.”

“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs,” Hanks wrote in both Twitter and Instagram posts. “Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLEis committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.