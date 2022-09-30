Rita Ora Is 'Very Much in Love' with Husband Taika Waititi: 'I Always Wanted the Fairytale'

PEOPLE confirmed the couple tied the knot over the summer in a "small ceremony"

By
Published on September 30, 2022 07:10 PM
Rita Ora Taika Waititi
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Rita Ora is raving about her new husband Taika Waititi — and she'll sing it from the rooftops!

During an interview on Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast, the singer opened up about her life with the Thor: Love and Thunder director, whom PEOPLE previously confirmed she had married over the summer.

"I'm in love, very much in love," the 31-year-old "Follow Me" singer said of Waititi, 47. "I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love. Amen," she added as she broke into song.

The "Let You Love Me" singer also explained that she was in a good place — and she's thankful to have found the partner she'd always dreamed of having.

"I love love," she told the host. "I've always been such a believer in it and I always felt like — I always wanted the fairytale. That's what I grew up loving."

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Red Carpet
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

She continued, "And my parents have been together for over 30 years, so for me, I was always about that like, love, finding a partner and all that, so I'm really happy I did. But I made that choice."

"I love Taika," she added. "Shout out to Taika."

Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple got married in a "very small" ceremony. They sparked rumors after Waititi and Ora wore what appeared to be wedding rings on social media.

Later that month, Ora was spotted for the first time in public, walking down the streets of London with a huge smile on her face.

Last year, Ora and Waititi went public with their relationship after they were first linked back in April 2021 when Ora posted a photo of her and Waititi embracing. She captioned that post, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love."

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The pair later made their red carpet debut as a couple at the August 2021 premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles. In September, Waititi and Ora appeared together at the 2021 Met Gala.

Waititi split from ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. He and Winstanley share two kids, daughters Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 7.

Meanwhile, in September 2021, Ora told Vogue Australia about keeping her love life mostly private. "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that," she said at the time. "I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. ... I learned a lot in my 20s."

