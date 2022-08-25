Rita Ora Is All Smiles as She Steps Out in London After Wedding Director Taika Waititi

Ora was spotted for the first time since it was confirmed that she and movie director Taika Waititi got married

By
Published on August 25, 2022 03:00 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Rita Ora seen looking incredible after her daily workout in London
Rita Ora. Photo: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Rita Ora was smiling big as she was spotted for the first time in public since exchanging wedding vows with Taika Waititi.

The 31-year-old singer was seen walking down the streets of London on Wednesday wearing a black sports bra, grey Pro Nike workout shorts and multi-colored sneakers. With a sweater in one hand and a shake and her cell phone in the other, Ora accessorized with oversized shades and numerous bracelets.

But it was her huge smile that stole the show, weeks after it was revealed that she is now married.

Following rumors and reports that the couple had tied the knot, a source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month that Waititi, 46, and the singer got married in a "very small" ceremony. In recent social media snapshots, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor/director was shown wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring.

Reps for the stars have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Last year, Ora and Waititi went public with their relationship after they were first linked back in April 2021, when Ora posted a photo of her and Waititi embracing. She captioned that post, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love."

The pair later made their red carpet debut as a couple at the August 2021 premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles. In September, Waititi and Ora appeared together at the 2021 Met Gala.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the UK Gala screening of "Thor: Love and Thunder" on July 05, 2022 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Waititi won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his 2019 film Jojo Rabbit, which he also directed and starred in. He's made movies like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows, and he's acted in films like Free Guy, Lightyear and The Mandalorian.

He split from ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. He and Winstanley share two kids, daughters Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6.

British singer/songwriter Ora recently released the single "Finish Line" and has acted in movies like the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. She's among the cast of the upcoming action movie Tin Soldier along with Jamie Foxx, and she lends her voice to the new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Christina Aguilera Rita Ora Taika Waititi Dan Levy
Amy Sussman/Getty

In September, Ora told Vogue Australia about keeping her love life mostly private. "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that," she said at the time. "I just think, respectfully, privacy is important. ... I learned a lot in my 20s."

