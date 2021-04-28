The two are both in Australia where he's working on the new Thor film and she's filming The Voice Australia

Rita Ora and Director Taika Waititi Spark Dating Rumors After She Posts Cuddled Up Photo with Him

A new flame?

Rita Ora and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi are sparking romance rumors after the "Let You Love Me" singer shared a photo of her and Waititi hugging.

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️" Ora, 30, captioned a carousel of photos, which included the shot with the Oscar-winning director, 45.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Credit: Getty (2)

Ora has been spotted several times in Australia — where she is currently filming The Voice — with Waititi and the cast of the new Thor: Love and Thunder film, leading some fans to believe that she's making a cameo in the film.

"They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key," a source told The Sun about the reported pair. "However, all their friends know about the relationship — they're really into each other."

A rep for Waititi could not be reached, while Ora's did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ora also did an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show radio show where she dodged a question about her love life, according to The Sun.

"I know you don't want to talk too much about this stuff, but are you able to sneak lovers in and out of your joint or are you finding that difficult?" Kyle Sandilands asked Ora.

"I think for me I'm just focusing on getting fit to be honest," she responded.

Waititi split from his wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after being married for seven years. He and Winstanley share two children. Meanwhile, Ora was most recently in a relationship with filmmaker Romain Gavras.