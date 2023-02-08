Rita Ora Reveals Moment Husband Taika Waititi Took Himself Out of the Friend Zone: 'I Was In'

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi tied the knot in August after more than a year of dating

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on February 8, 2023 04:30 PM

Rita Ora knows that good things take time — especially when it comes to romance!

The British pop star opened up about her marriage to director Taika Waititi, and revealed that the two were pals for six years before they took their relationship to the next level.

"I got married! I can't believe I can say it… I loved the whole experience, but I kept it super private for a little bit, just kept it to myself. It's nice to share it and be sort of open about it. Feels great!" she said on a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "He's so, so great. We're friends, and I mean, we met long before we decided to ruin everything. We were friends for six years."

Ora, 32, said she was in Australia working as a coach on The Voice and Waititi, 47, was directing Thor: Love and Thunder when their romance began. Though it remains unclear just when they began dating, they were first linked publicly in April 2021, when Ora shared a photo of the two embracing.

"I mean, honestly, he put his hand on my back and then…low back. And that's when I knew, this is a different type of stroke, you know?" she told Barrymore. "And I was in. I mean honestly, it's a really cool dynamic and we both kind of do our own thing and I'm very happy right now."

PEOPLE reported in August that the couple had tied the knot in a "very small" ceremony after they were spotted wearing wedding rings. Ora only confirmed that they'd wed in January, when she told Heart Breakfast that she was "officially off the market."

"It was just nice and perfect," the star said of their nuptials. "Completely how I wanted it — just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet… Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.''

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ora is currently working on her third studio album, which will be her first since Phoenix in 2018. Though a release date has yet to be announced, the singer said her upcoming LP will be her way of responding to the rumors surrounding her love life.

The music video for the lead single "You Only Love Me" features appearances from Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, Alexander Stewart and Sharon Stone.

