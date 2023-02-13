Rita Ora Says She's Not Taking Husband Taika Waititi's Last Name After Getting Married

Rita Ora may be a married woman, but she's keeping her surname.

In an interview on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the British pop star spoke about tying the knot with Taika Waititi last year and revealed she's chosen not to take the Oscar-winning director's last name.

After congratulating Ora on the nuptials, host Kelly Ripa asked the 32-year-old singer-songwriter if she now identifies as "Rita Ora-Waititi."

"I still just go by Rita Ora. I feel like it's been such a whirlwind, the whole experience. And I'm just trying to keep up with you guys," responded the "I Will Never Let You Down" performer, gesturing to Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Elsewhere during the interview, Ora opened up about finding love with the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker, 47. "I truly believe that when you look at yourself in a certain way, you have to find your partner. And I believe that takes time and patience and getting to know [yourself], and then it just happens," she said.

The musician, who recently dropped "You Only Love Me," the first single from her upcoming third studio album, also revealed she's "happy" at this point in her life. "New year, new music — I mean, it's just really exciting," exclaimed Ora.

Last month, she publicly confirmed the marriage — five months after a source told PEOPLE that the couple wed in a "very small" ceremony, and after they sparked marriage rumors when Waititi and Ora wore what appeared to be wedding bands on social media.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Ian West/PA Images via Getty

"Yes. Here we are," Ora told Heart Breakfast when asked if she was married. "They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!"

During the radio discussion, Ora elaborated on the "perfect" wedding, which she explained was "exactly, exactly how I wanted it." The proposal itself, Ora recalled, was more of a "let's just go for it" moment, while the wedding itself was exactly what she hoped for with her partner.

"It was just nice and perfect," Ora said. "Completely how I wanted it — just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet… Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.''