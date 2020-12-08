Rita Ora Says She 'Forgot' She Once Dated Rob Kardashian: 'It Was Very Short-Lived'

Rita Ora recently needed a gentle reminder about her past relationship with Rob Kardashian.

In an interview with The Sunday Times published over the weekend, the "Let You Love Me" singer, 30, admitted to forgetting about her past romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, while speaking about her love life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked about Kardashian, whom she was linked to eight years ago, Ora quipped, "Oh, I forgot about that."

"It was very short-lived," she explained. "I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That's all I remember."

The "Body on Me" songstress went on to explain why she's often romantically linked to celebrities, saying, "I'm not a genius in love. But it's easier to meet them, isn’t it, because of the world you move in?"

Image zoom Rita Ora | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Ora added that she's "had amazing moments with amazing people."

"But in anything you just want to be happy," she said, when asked if she's ever been in love. "I guess if love is happiness, then, yeah."

Ora and Kardashian began dating in October 2012, but things fizzled out two months later.

Shortly after the split, Kardashian accused an unnamed ex of infidelity, sparking speculations that the son of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian Sr. was speaking about Ora, according to E! Online.

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Ora Says She Was Turned Away from Gordon Ramsay’s Restaurant Because of Her Outfit

In 2019, the pop star told PEOPLE that she doesn't mind gossip about her romances.

"It’s part of the territory. You pick and choose," she said. "I don’t complain about it. I just don’t put attention toward it."

As for whom she's attracted to, Ora told PEOPLE in 2018, "I never know what I’m looking for."

"I don't actually [have a type], at all," she said.

Ora also shared that she doesn't have any trouble letting romantic love interests into her life.