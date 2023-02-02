Rita Ora Reveals Her Sparkling Emerald and Gold Wedding Ring From Marriage to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora is proudly showing off her wedding ring!

The singer, 32, revealed her emerald and gold wedding band for the first time Wednesday during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Ora's reveal came after she confirmed her marriage to producer Taika Waititi, 47, on Jan. 27, saying she was "off the market."

"I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and because I love you and I feel like you're a part of our relationship…Look here it is," Ora said when host Jimmy Fallon congratulated her on the nuptials.

The singer, who wore a silver metallic outfit for her appearance, then held up her left hand to show off her rock. "Ooh la la that's gorgeous!" said Fallon, 48.

Ora then went on to jokingly reveal that she "may have'' helped her husband pick out the ring.

"You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right," she said. "So I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."

Ora appeared on the show to promote her new single "You Only Love Me", later changing into a pink bridal-inspired outfit with a veil to perform the track.

The singer also donned a vintage wedding dress and veil to film a music video for the single, which featured a strapless silhouette, pleated bodice and, most notably, a cocoon-like attached veil.

On Wednesday, the singer also discussed married life with Waititi and how their relationship inspired her to write new music.

Rita Ora. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

"I feel like the journey it took me to get to this point and the past two years, my life has changed so drastically," said Ora. "Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is a big decision and so it got me writing again."

"I just really got inspired by love. That's what I wrote all my feelings about and it's nice to capture the moment, so I feel like this is more than just music, it's a moment in life for me."

Ora first confirmed she and Waititi had wed during an interview with Heart Radio Breakfast and described their big day as "perfect".

Rita Ora and Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Elaborating on the nuptials, she said "It was just nice and perfect. Completely how I wanted it — just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet… Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.''

The revelation came five months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had gotten married in a "very small" ceremony and after they sparked marriage rumors by wearing what appeared to be wedding bands on social media.

Ora and the filmmaker initially went public with their relationship after they were first linked back in April 2021, when she shared a photo of them embracing.