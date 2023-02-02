Rita Ora Reveals Her Sparkling Emerald and Gold Wedding Ring From Marriage to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora jokingly said Wednesday that she "may have'' helped Taika Waititi buy her wedding ring

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 07:05 AM
Rita Ora during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Rita Ora. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Rita Ora is proudly showing off her wedding ring!

The singer, 32, revealed her emerald and gold wedding band for the first time Wednesday during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Ora's reveal came after she confirmed her marriage to producer Taika Waititi, 47, on Jan. 27, saying she was "off the market."

"I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and because I love you and I feel like you're a part of our relationship…Look here it is," Ora said when host Jimmy Fallon congratulated her on the nuptials.

The singer, who wore a silver metallic outfit for her appearance, then held up her left hand to show off her rock. "Ooh la la that's gorgeous!" said Fallon, 48.

Ora then went on to jokingly reveal that she "may have'' helped her husband pick out the ring.

"You know what you want and I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person and I just wanted it to feel really right," she said. "So I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."

Ora appeared on the show to promote her new single "You Only Love Me", later changing into a pink bridal-inspired outfit with a veil to perform the track.

The singer also donned a vintage wedding dress and veil to film a music video for the single, which featured a strapless silhouette, pleated bodice and, most notably, a cocoon-like attached veil.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Wednesday, the singer also discussed married life with Waititi and how their relationship inspired her to write new music.

Rita Ora during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Rita Ora. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

"I feel like the journey it took me to get to this point and the past two years, my life has changed so drastically," said Ora. "Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is a big decision and so it got me writing again."

"I just really got inspired by love. That's what I wrote all my feelings about and it's nice to capture the moment, so I feel like this is more than just music, it's a moment in life for me."

Ora first confirmed she and Waititi had wed during an interview with Heart Radio Breakfast and described their big day as "perfect".

Rita Ora during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Rita Ora and Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Elaborating on the nuptials, she said "It was just nice and perfect. Completely how I wanted it — just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet… Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.''

The revelation came five months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had gotten married in a "very small" ceremony and after they sparked marriage rumors by wearing what appeared to be wedding bands on social media.

Ora and the filmmaker initially went public with their relationship after they were first linked back in April 2021, when she shared a photo of them embracing.

Related Articles
Joel Weinshanker, Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis Enterprises' Joel Weinshanker on Lisa Marie Presley's Wishes for Graceland: It 'Was Always Riley'
Doja cat, Britney Spears
Doja Cat Defends Britney Spears After 'Disrespectful' Comments Comparing Their Shaved Heads
Priscilla Presley Navarone Garibaldi
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Says He Gave Up Fentanyl Cold Turkey at His Mom's House
Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Shania Twain grammys
Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys
jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Reveals How a 'Massive Movie Star' Tried to Seduce Her: 'I Thought I Would Never Share It!'
Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience"
Priscilla Presley Says She Wants to 'Keep Our Family Together' on Lisa Marie's 55th Birthday
Rosalia and Rauw attend 'Los40 Music Awards' Photocall on November 12, 2021 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's Relationship Timeline
Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend
Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour 2023 with Stops in 25 U.S. Cities
Priscilla Presley Navarone Garibaldi
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Breaks His Silence: 'People Know 'About' Me, But They Don't 'Know' Me'
Rihanna: Life In pictures
Rihanna 'Focused' and 'Rehearsing' for Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'She Can't Wait to Kill It'
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man at iHeartRadio Theater on February 24, 2020 in Burbank, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Quits Touring Due to Spinal Injury: 'I Love You All'
shakira and gerard pique
Why Do Shakira's Fans Think a Jar of Jam Had Something to Do with Her Split from Gerard Piqué?
Maluma and girlfriend Susana Gomez attend a Contraluz Mezcal party in West Hollywood.
Watch Maluma Nearly Propose to Girlfriend Susana Gomez During Birthday Celebration
Madonna and Vanilla Ice
Vanilla Ice Reflects on Marriage Proposal He Received from Madonna: 'Things Were Going... So Fast'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoGKRBTPTZR/?hl=en jessicabiel Verified Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you 🫶🏻 Edited ·
Jessica Biel Shares Sweet Birthday Post for Justin Timberlake, 'The Person Who Keeps Me Laughing'
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit