Rita Ora Details How She Planned 'Private' Wedding to Taika Waititi in Just '2 to 3 Days': 'It Was Perfect'

Rita Ora is revealing new details about her wedding with husband Taika Waititi.

In an cover story interview with Glamour UK on Monday, the "Let You Love Me" singer opened up about the planning behind her top-secret wedding to the filmmaker, 47.

"[The wedding was planned] in two to three days, when I was out of cycle, which is what I call it when I'm not in album cycle mode," the 32-year-old singer told the outlet. "His kids were there, and I really wanted them to be a part of it. It was either then or we had to wait for ages."

She continued, "I didn't want to do it without my stepkids there. So, we just figured it out, and we did it. And it was perfect."

The "Your Song" performer said that Waititi's two daughters from a previous marriage (Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 11, and Matewa Kiritapu, 7) were in attendance, along with her sister. Her parents were on zoom.

"It was a dream," she said.

Ora — who publicly confirmed the marriage in January — also elaborated on her decision to keep the wedding private.

"Some women like to feel that real special attention that day. And everyone's different. And for me – I think with my job, it is all… it's very attention driven – I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career aren't," she said.

Regarding the proposal, she said there was "no real getting down on one knee. It was more like, 'I want to marry you. Let's just do it.'"

The singer-songwriter said that she's recently felt a "shift" because she's more "experienced."

"[I'm] living, not worrying. I had a moment of reality recently, where I realised all the stress and anxiety I had in my twenties – I survived it," she said. "Not being swayed or convinced or second guessing myself. It has been a new enlightening moment for me. Knowing that a lot of people may not agree with my decisions, but doing them anyway."

In August, a source told PEOPLE that the couple got married in a "very small" ceremony, and after they sparked marriage rumors when Waititi and Ora wore what appeared to be wedding bands on social media.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan (now Live with Kelly and Mark) in February, the singer said that she decided to keep her last name.

"I still just go by Rita Ora. I feel like it's been such a whirlwind, the whole experience. And I'm just trying to keep up with you guys," said the "I Will Never Let You Down" performer, gesturing to Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Elsewhere during the interview, Ora opened up about finding love with the Jojo Rabbit filmmaker. "I truly believe that when you look at yourself in a certain way, you have to find your partner. And I believe that takes time and patience and getting to know [yourself], and then it just happens," she said.