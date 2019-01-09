Rita Ora Opens Up About How She Deals with Those Ever-Persistent Dating Rumors

Over the years, Rita Ora has been linked to some of entertainment’s biggest names, but she never really minds people gossiping about her romances.

“It’s part of the territory. You pick and choose,” she told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “I don’t complain about it. I just don’t put attention toward it.”

In November, the “Let You Love Me” singer was linked to Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, but neither has confirmed the romance. More recently, the two were spotted together over the Christmas holiday in London.

Garfield was nowhere in sight as Ora, 28, performed at the Spotify Supper party in Las Vegas, as part of the Consumer Electronics Show.

While performing at the private party at Hakkasan, Ora whipped through her biggest hits, including several songs from her most recent album, Phoenix.

“Putting out this album was such a big achievement for me. I’ve been trying so hard to get myself to this point in my business and my brand,” she said. “It’s been 10 years since I’ve been in the game, so I’ve started to really look at my future, which is something I’d like to build into a huge empire one day, so this is just another page in that chapter.”

Ora has come a long way over the past decade. Asked if she remembers her first time hearing herself on the radio, she recalled, “I was in my mom’s car. I was 17 and I rolled down the windows and I put it on full blast and was basically jumping out the window. My mom was yelling at me to get back in the car. I was hanging outside the window. It was my first song with DJ Fresh, ‘Hot Right Now.’”