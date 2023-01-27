Rita Ora Officially Confirms She's Married to Taika Waititi, Shares Video for 'You Only Love Me'

"I am officially off the market," Ora said during an appearance on the Heart Radio Breakfast show

By
Published on January 27, 2023 12:55 PM
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rita Ora is officially off the market — and she said so herself!

The pop star, 32, confirmed during an interview with Heart Radio Breakfast in promotion of her new single "You Only Love Me" that she and partner Taika Waititi have tied the knot.

The revelation comes five months after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had gotten married in a "very small" ceremony, and after they sparked marriage rumors when Waititi and Ora wore what appeared to be wedding bands on social media.

"Yes. Here we are," Ora said when asked if she was married. "They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!"

Ora and the filmmaker initially went public with their relationship after they were first linked back in April 2021, when she shared a photo of them embracing. The photo was captioned, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love."

Elsewhere in her latest radio discussion, Ora elaborated on the "perfect" wedding, which she explained was "exactly, exactly how I wanted it." The proposal itself, Ora recalled, was more of a "let's just go for it" moment, while the wedding itself was exactly what she hoped for with her partner.

"It was just nice and perfect," Ora said. "Completely how I wanted it — just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet… Sorry, it's not that interesting! One day I will throw a big party. I will figure out the time to have a big, big party.''

Ora, who said she has yet to decide if she wants to take on the Waititi last name, explained that her upcoming LP is her way of responding to the rumors surrounding their union in song. Friday marked the release of her lead single and accompanying music video, "You Only Love Me," which features appearances from Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, Alexander Stewart and Sharon Stone.

"When the rumors came out is she, isn't she? I wanted to play on it," she shared. "I wanted to do a wedding that didn't go to plan… that's not to say that is actually what happened... I've chosen to keep it more private this sort of experience I had, but I did want to play on what could have been. So this is what I'm giving to the public on what could have been."

Rita Ora
Edward Cooke

In Ora's new visual for "You Only Love Me," she takes part in a fictional wedding — which a press release describes as a cross between Stepford Housewives and Alice in Wonderland. The colorful clip ends in a literal blaze, and is as haphazard as it could get on wedding day. Sd she said, this isn't exactly how Ora's actual wedding day went, but she hopes this new era still represents her as she "entered a new phase of life."

"Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music — the journey was not always easy, but I've come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible," Ora said in a release.

Ora's third studio album will be her first since 2018's Phoenix. A release date has yet to be announced.

